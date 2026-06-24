Rajinikanth's Dharman first look out; actor plays deadly doctor in film

The makers of superstar Rajinikanth's 173rd film have officially unveiled its title and first-look poster. Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, the film is titled Dharman: The Deadly Doctor and will be directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Oh My Kadavule and Dragon.

The title and first-look poster were released following a grand puja ceremony held in Chennai on Tuesday, attended by the film's cast and crew. The makers are expected to begin shooting from Wednesday. No official release date for the film has been announced yet.

Dharman first look poster

In the poster, Rajinikanth is shown holding a blood-stained knife while wearing blue scrubs. Additionally, he is standing over a man beaten to death. The poster says, "Dharmame Vellum" in Tamil, which roughly translates to "Justice will prevail."

About Rajinikanth’s Dharman

ALSO READ: Cocktail 2 box office report day 6: Shahid Kapoor film crosses 100 crore The cast includes actors Simran and Raashi Khanna. Soon, the producers are expected to reveal the whole cast. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the soundtrack for the movie, while Niketh Bommi, Pradeep E. Ragav, and Anbariv will handle the action, editing, and cinematography, respectively.

The project has undergone several changes since it was first announced in 2025. Initially, filmmaker Sundar C was attached to direct the movie. However, he later exited the project, citing "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances," after which Ashwath Marimuthu came on board.