Kantara Chapter 1 advance bookings cross ₹5 crore, 3 days before release

Kantara Chapter 1 advance bookings Updates: Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, is one of the biggest films of the year, much-awaited by audiences. While the trailer offered a glimpse into its mesmerising and enthralling world, it received tremendous love from all quarters, laying a strong foundation for its release. As the film nears its release, the advance booking windows have been opened.

After receiving an overwhelming response in Karnataka and the USA, advance bookings for the film are now open in North India. The advance booking of the much-awaited film opened on Sunday, September 28, and the initial response has been impressive.

All about Kantara Chapter 1 advance booking Kantara Chapter 1's advance booking began on Sunday – four days before its release. The first day's pre-sales had already sold 1.7 lakh tickets, reaching a revenue of ₹5.7 crore in just over a day. The rapid ticket sales have already guaranteed that Kantara Chapter 1 would premiere with a higher opening than Kantara, which debuted in India in 2022 at a mere ₹2 crore. ALSO READ: OG box office collection day 5: Pawan Kalyan's mega opener to cross 150 cr Kantara: Chapter 1, which has three days left until its release, is already surpassing the advance booking totals of recent blockbusters like Pawan Kalyan's OG and Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2. Three days prior to their release, neither of these films had achieved ₹5 crore in advance booking. In pre-sales, Kantara: Chapter 1 is also surpassing Yash's KGF: Chapter 1.

Kantara Chapter 1 advance booking: Insights The 2019 movie was the first Kannada film to earn over ₹250 crore worldwide and the highest-grossing Kannada movie for three years. Given its excitement and scope, Kantara Chapter 1 should easily surpass Kantara's ₹400-crore earnings. And with a decent number of advance bookings, it has made a solid start in that regard. Sales have mostly been in Kannada so far, but they should increase as more screens open in the Hindi belt on Monday and Tuesday. As of Monday, Kantara Chapter 1 made slightly over ₹5 lakh in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam combined, and ₹36 lakh in Hindi from advance bookings. The original Kannada version is available for the rest of the collections.

About Kantara: Chapter 1 Hombale Films' most ambitious projects, Kantara: Chapter 1's strong visual and emotional narrative has been crafted by the creative team, which also comprises production designer Vinesh Banglan, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath. Furthermore, Hombale Films is doing everything in its power to continue the legacy of this 2022 masterpiece. With the help of national and international experts, the makers have assembled a comprehensive battle sequence for Kantara: Chapter 1, which includes 3,000 people and over 500 expert fighters. This scene, which is among the largest in Indian film history, was shot over the course of 45 to 50 days in a town that covered 25 acres on rough terrain.