OG box office collection day 5: Pawan Kalyan's mega opener to cross 150 cr

'They Call Him OG' ft. Pawan Kalyan has taken the box office by storm since its release on Sept 25, 2025. The Telugu-language action film has made history with the movie poised to cross 150 cr

Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG'
Pawan Kalyan’s 'They Call Him OG' Box Office Collection
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 3:28 PM IST
OG on Box Office: Since its September 25, 2025, release, "They Call Him OG," which stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, has been a box office hit. The movie, which was directed by Sujeeth and co-starred Emraan Hashmi, broke box office collection records, but on Monday, it experienced an 'unpredictable' drop.
 
The action-packed drama faced an unexpected twist on Monday, recording a sharp 60% drop in collections. With big Dussehra releases around the corner, industry watchers believe the film could struggle to maintain its early momentum. Still, even with the dip, OG continues to stand strong among recent blockbusters.

OG Box Office Collection Day 5: Insights 

On Monday, Day 5, Pawan Kalyan's movie 'They Call Him OG' brought in about ₹7.50 crore, bringing its total Indian box office collection to about ₹147.70 crore. Compared to its weekend performance, which is a common weekday trend for blockbuster pictures, this represented a notable drop of almost 60%. 
 
Occupancy figures for the movie's 5th day in Hindi (2D) are uneven, with morning shows being 5.43 percent, afternoon shows being 6.05 percent, evening shows being 5.44 percent, and night shows showing a modest increase to 8.22 percent. The Telugu version continues to generate the largest portion of domestic revenue, followed by the dubbed Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada versions, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. 

OG box office collection day-wise

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs 63.75
Day 2 (Friday)- Rs 18.45
Day 3 (Saturday)- Rs 18.50
Day 4 (Sunday)- Rs 18.50
Day 5 (Monday)- Rs 7.45
 
Total (as of Day 5)- Rs 147.65. 

About 'They Call Him OG' cast and plot 

D. V. V. Danayya is the producer of the Telugu action criminal drama, 'They Call Him OG', which was written and directed by Sujeeth. Pawan Kalyan plays the starring role of OG, a retired gangster who returns to Bombay in 1993 after going missing for 10 years to confront his former enemy, crime-lord Omi Bhau. 
 
Packed with stylised action and emotional depth, OG is being hailed as one of Pawan Kalyan’s career-best performances. Fans and critics alike have praised Sujeeth’s slick direction and high-octane set pieces. Hashmi’s menacing portrayal of the villain has also struck a chord, adding intensity to the film’s narrative.
 
Before its release, the movie generated a lot of excitement and made Rs 21 crore from paid previews alone. Although the pre-release enthusiasm was tremendous, it will be difficult to sustain the excitement in the days ahead due to future releases.
 

 

Topics :Indian Box OfficeIndian film industryfilm industry

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

