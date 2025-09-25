OG X Review: Pawan Kalyan shines, film opens to mixed response across India

Pawan Kalyan OG X Review: Pawan Kalyan has set the screens ablaze with They Call Him OG, and fans can’t stop raving about his larger-than-life comeback. Released on September 25, the gangster drama has been flooding social media with reactions since early reviews dropped a day prior, building strong buzz around director Sujeeth’s first big collaboration with the Power Star under DVV Danayya’s DVV Entertainment banner.

A Japanese origin tale gives OG a fresh perspective by enabling anime-style graphics and action choreography influenced by Aikido and other martial arts. Even the font style selected for specific credits demonstrates the attention to detail.

Celeb praised Pawan Kalyan and plot

ALSO READ: OG box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan's film opens to record numbers The first reactions to OG (also styled as They Call Him OG) have been positive. Even celebrities like Nani and Naga Vamsi have appreciated the movie. Appreciating the main lead actors and its action, Naga Vamsi commented, “#OG is an absolute firestorm. Every bit packed with madness! The intro of @PawanKalyan garu is a straightup BANGER… shown in the most electrifying way possible. Interval and Police Station blocks… pure goosebumps, high moments everywhere! The swag, the attitude… Powerstar back in his full OG style.” Nani also appreciated the film's plot and wrote, "OG is ORIGINAL GIANT BLOCKBUSTER. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. @PawanKalyan sir, @Sujeethsign, @MusicThaman what fun watching you all three unleash."

Mixed reactions for Sujeeth's direction on OG Film

Particular acclaim was given to Thaman's background score and the way director Sujeeth manages Pawan Kalyan's star power. Many claimed that the second half of the movie, which features an especially memorable interval block, is where the film really shines.

"#TheyCallHimOG: OG is pure Power Star mania. #Sujeeth crafts a routine gangster drama into a mass feast, giving fans elevations when wanted. #Thaman’s explosive BGM. #PawanKalyan’s screen presence is sheer magic, never shown this powerful before," read one tweet. Another commented, "#TheyCallHimOG Review : It’s a Freaking Blood Bath OJAS GAMBHEERA show completely."

But the film also got negative feedback as well. There were fans who also felt letdown, that it was a 'typical' Pawan Kalyan movie, offering nothing new. "#OG Meh. ???? What an epic disappointment," commented a user. Another wrote, “It's the same old story #OG. Nothing new in the PK film.”

ALSO READ: OG advance booking: Pawan Kalyan film targets over 100 cr on day 1 globally Many viewers say that OG repeats familiar gangster tropes and doesn’t offer much novelty in narrative. Some viewers said the plot was predictable. While the first half gets praise for energy, visuals, and style, many felt that things slowed down afterward. The momentum drops, emotional engagement weakens.

All about OG Movie

In OG, a criminal named Ojas Gambheera (Pawan) comes to Mumbai after going missing for ten years in order to murder Omi Bhau (Emraan), another crime lord. Priyanka Mohan also appears in the movie. The Sujeeth-directed movie might be Pawan Kalyan's final one.

After winning a seat in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the actor was named the state's deputy chief minister. It is anticipated that he will abandon the film industry to concentrate on his political career. The film features editing by Naveen Nooli, cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, and music composed by Thaman S.