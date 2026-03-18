Dhurandhar 2 release date: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar. According to a report by Variety India, the much-anticipated sequel has been awarded an A certificate.

The spy action thriller, Dhurundhar 2, is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19. Paid preview screenings are planned for today, March 18. Jio Studios and B62 Studios are collaborating on the film, which will be distributed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

What changes did the CBFC make in Dhurandhar 2?

The movie runtime is 229.6 minutes, or 3 hours and 49 minutes. Compared to Dhurandhar, which ran for 214.1 minutes (3 hours 34 minutes), it is now 15 minutes longer. A drug disclaimer and separate slates for "disturbing content" have been added.

Several abusive words have been muted or replaced, while scenes depicting extreme violence — including hammer blows to the head, beheading, kicking, attacks with cement blocks and eye injury — have been toned down. The subtitles have been revised to correct the demonetisation dates, and English subtitles have been standardised. An official permission letter was submitted to the CBFC for references to the Prime Minister and the use of news footage. Additionally, the end credits have been shortened by one minute. Dhurandhar 2 advance booking update At the box office, the movie is already gaining significant momentum. The opening of advance bookings on March 7 indicates a promising beginning. Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is still accepting advance bookings and doing exceptionally well. The movie has already made over ₹150 crore in pre-sales worldwide as of March 18, 2026.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2: Global advance booking crosses 120 cr mark ahead of release More than 12.6 lakh tickets have been sold across over 26,000 shows in India alone. The film is the first Indian production to earn $5 million in North American pre-sales. The opening weekend's total worldwide pre-sales are projected to be around ₹75 crore. Tickets can be purchased via popular websites like Paytm Insider and BookMyShow. About the Dhurandhar 2 cast ALSO READ: PVR Inox shares gain ahead of Dhurandhar sequel release; analysts upbeat The film, written by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, will open in theatres across the globe on March 19. Ranveer Singh will play both Jaskirat and Hamza in the movie. Sanjay Dutt plays SP Chaudhary Aslam, Arjun Rampal plays ISI Major Iqbal, and R Madhavan reappears as strategist Ajay Sanyal.