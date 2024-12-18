James Gunn unveils Superman motion poster, trailer to be out on Thursday

The wait for all the Superman fans is going to end as James Gunn confirmed that the trailer of his upcoming Superman movie is going to be out on Thursday (December 19).

Gunn also shared a fresh glimpse of Corenswet's titular character in the motion picture honouring Christopher Reeve’s iconic superhero.

The newly released poster is the reimagined version of John Williams’ Superman theme from the 1978 movie. The latest motion poster has bright red, blue and yellow blurry shades in the background along with soft music and a woman's voice humming the famous melody. This poster offers a modern yet nostalgic feel.

The higher effect in the motion poster seems like Superman is flying in the sky.

Though the details of the upcoming movie are kept secret, reports claim that this time the movie will explore the superhero's journey trying to balance the Kryptonian background with his human alter ego Clark Kent.

While sharing the poster, he wrote, “Look up. Superman is only in theatres on July 11."

Gunn previously shared movie wrap-up update

Gunn shared a post on his official Instagram announcing the wrap-up of filming Superman. In the post, he extended his gratitude to the cast and crew sharing nostalgic pictures from the initial week of filming in Svalbard, Norway.

Announcing the wrap, he wrote, “God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful.”

Superman movie cast

The Superman movie will feature Corenswet playing the superhero role along with House of Cards actress Rachel Brosnahan who will portray Lois Lane in the upcoming movie. Nicholas Hoult will play the role of Superman's rival Lex Luthor. The other cast includes Anthony Carrigan, Skyler Gisondo, Nathan Fillon, Isabela Mercad and Edi Gathegi.

About James Gunn

James Gunn who directed the movie also wrote the screenplay of the superhero movie. He has also directed movies like Guardian of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad (2021) and the original Max series Peacemaker (2022).

The Superman movie is co-produced by DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, who also produced movies like Aquaman films and The Conjuring franchise.

Gunn has been directing movies for years and he has been the rare director bouncing between DC and Marvel films. He came to DC after directing Marvel's well-regarded “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. He joined the DC when Walt Disney Co. temporarily dropped him because of his old tweets joking about rape and pedophilia. He then made the supervillain film “The Suicide Squad.”