Drishyam 3 trailer out: Ajay Devgn, Tabu return with Jaideep Ahlawat

In the 2015 film Drishyam, Ajay Devgn’s character, Vijay Salgaonkar, went to great lengths to protect his family after they were involved in the death of a young man who had been harassing his teenage daughter. More than a decade later, Vijay is still fighting to keep his family safe.

However, it now appears that he may have run out of ways to stay ahead of the police. The trailer for Drishyam: The Conclusion was released today, Wednesday, September 9, hinting that Vijay’s carefully constructed story could finally begin to unravel.

Watch Drishyam 3 trailer

Ajay Devgn returns as the fiercely protective father in the 2-minute, 49-second trailer, where he once again goes to great lengths to keep the truth hidden as the threat resurfaces.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh OTT release: When and where to watch Neem Karoli Baba film The trailer also features Tabu, who remains determined to seek justice for her son. Jaideep Ahlawat is introduced as a police officer known as “Devil”, adding another formidable challenge for Vijay. Set in Panjim, Goa, the film’s trailer was unveiled in the city today. What is the Drishyam 3 plot? Speaking about the Hindi version, director Abhishek Pathak revealed in an earlier interaction that he and Jeethu Joseph had each written a draft before working on the story. Explaining his approach, Pathak said the climax had to be cracked first before the rest of the narrative could be built around it.

“I had written a draft and he had written a draft. When you write Drishyam, you first need to crack the climax. When I wrote my version, I had one central idea, what if this happens, and then what happens next? That’s the shock audiences will experience in theatres. Once that was cracked, I started writing the film backwards. You cannot write this storyline linearly. You first need to know the core plot and then build the flow around it.” ALSO READ: Mirzapur: The Movie OTT release: Where to watch blockbuster crime thriller? Prakash Raj also joins the group in what looks to be a big part, while Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor also play main roles.