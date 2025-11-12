Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Haq box office collection: Emraan Hashmi & Yami's film earns over Rs 10 cr

Haq is making noise at the box office. The film, headlined by Emraan Hashmi & Yami Gautam, finally enters double digits on its 5th day. As per Sacnilk, Haq has received positive feedback from fans

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Haq box office collection Today: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s courtroom drama Haq is steadily gaining popularity among audiences. Inspired by a real-life case, the film’s emotionally charged narrative has struck a chord with viewers.
 
In addition to receiving positive reviews from viewers, the movie has generated a lot of conversation on social media. The box office performance is now reflecting its growing buzz as well. Haq was released on November 7.
 
Actor Yami Gautam shared a note, speaking about the good box office response, “The power of ‘Word of mouth’. No foul play or any gimmicks. Straight from our hearts to the audience. Even from a trade & media perspective, I feel a lot of positivity that they want a film like ‘HAQ’ to be a success. It’s a rarity & I shall cherish this moment for life."

Haq daily Box Office Collection report Day 5

Haq Box Office Collection Day 1: Rs 1.75 crore
Haq Box Office Collection Day 2: Rs 3.35 crore
Haq Box Office Collection Day 3: Rs 3.85 crore
Haq Box Office Collection Day 4: Rs 1.05 crore
Haq Box Office Collection Day 5: Rs 1.25 crore (Initial reports)
 
Haq total box office collection: Rs 11.25 crore. 

Haq Box Office 'Occupancy'

After a successful weekend, collections have increased significantly. The movie's occupancy rate on Tuesday was 21.11%, with night screenings drawing the most people (33.27%), followed by evening sessions (24.69%), afternoon performances (17.43%), and morning shows (9.03%). 

Haq Plot and Cast

The protagonist of the story is Shazia (Yami Gautam Dhar), who is married to wealthy lawyer Abbas Khan (Emraan Hashmi). Abbas unexpectedly brings home a second bride and promptly uses triple talaq to end his marriage to Shazia. 
 
After that, the documentary concentrates on Shazia's legal fight to protect her rights. Alongside Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, Sheeba Chaddha and Vartika Singh play significant roles.
 
Haq, which was produced by Junglee Pictures in collaboration with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, carries on the production company's heritage of tackling significant and timely issues. 
 
With powerful performances from Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, the film explores gender and justice issues while igniting crucial discussions about India's changing socio-legal environment.
 

 

 

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

