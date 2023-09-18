How is Ganesh Chaturthi observed by various celebrities? Details inside

With Ganesh Chaturthi just one day away, excitement is in the air. The religious celebration observed with such fervour and enthusiasm holds a unique spot in the hearts of millions, especially in Mumbai.

As the city embellishes itself with attractive pandals and beautiful Ganesh idols, our Bollywood superstars are all set to invite God Ganesha into their homes with a lot of happiness. Every celebrity has their own way of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, and their love for Ganpati can be gauged from their posts on social media.

Bollywood celebrities and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations 2023 • Hema Malini- Hema Malini's Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are a demonstration of her immortal love for customs and spirituality, as seen through her sincere posts.

• Sara Ali Khan- Sara Ali Khan's cheerful festivals display her family's dedication to God Ganesha and the bond they share.

• Kartik Aaryan- Kartik Aaryan's Instagram posts during Ganesh Chaturthi feature his happy soul and love for God Ganesha.

• Kriti Sanon- Kriti Sanon's Ganesh Chaturthi festivities mirror her young abundance and commitment.

• Sonali Bendre- Sonali Bendre's love towards festivals and her bold celebrations show her confidence and her journey towards happiness.

• Shilpa Shetty- Shilpa Shetty's energetic Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are a delightful mix of custom and style, shared liberally on her social media.

• Salman Khan- Salman Khan continues his tradition of bringing Ganpati home with his family during Ganesh Chaturthi.

• Shraddha Kapoor- Shraddha Kapoor embraces the festive spirit with all of her devotion to Lord Ganesha during her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Why Is It Celebrated? The importance of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is immense. On this event, devotees assemble and pray to God Ganesha with an expectation to look for divine blessings, and get the challenges taken out from their lives.

God Ganesha is also known by names including Ekdanta, Lambodara, Vighnah.arta, and many more. The prayer of god Ganesha is viewed as propitious among Hindus, and is constantly performed before any significant task or adventure, so the possibilities of any difficulties and hardships will be eliminated.