Web series, OTT releases this week: All about upcoming movies, Series 2023

Get ready for a thrilling line-up of gripping shows from a variety of genres hitting the OTT platforms in the coming week. From crime dramas to heart-pounding action thrillers, OTT releases this month promise to keep you glued to your screen. The world of Indian streaming is about to light up your screens with a mix of compelling mysteries and interesting narratives. Thus, write in your schedules and plan for a rollercoaster ride through the thrilling web series releasing this September on OTT.

Bambai Meri Jaan, Bhola Shankar, and Jaane Jaan, as well as the highly acclaimed OTT releases Scam 2003, Friday Night Plan, and The Freelancer will be available this week on Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, and Netflix. So, here's the list of upcoming shows and films on leading OTT platforms from one side of the planet to the other.



5 upcoming OTT releases • Bambai Meri Jaan- Under the direction of Shujaat Saudagar, it is a thrilling action series set in post-freedom Bombay. With Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Avinash Tiwary, and Amyra Dastur as the lead cast, it offers a course into the crime-infested streets of the period, following the journey of an upright cop as he fights to shield his family in the midst of the chaos and corruption of the town.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 14 September 2023.

• Kaala- In this entertaining series, an intelligence bureau officer investigates a complicated case that involves a high level criminal, power struggles, and vengeance. It stars Abhijit Sinha and Bejoy Nambiar, with outstanding performances by Awrko Roy and Satish Badal.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 15 September 2023.

• Choona- Choona is a movie that was made by Pushpendra Nath Mishra. It stars well-known actors like Jimmy Shergill, Monika Panwar, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, and Aashim Gulati in important roles. The story unfurls when an unusual assembly of people, regarded as misfits, uncover a common enemy in a clever, yet superstitious, politician. They collaborate on a strategy to carry out a heist as a means of retaliation.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 29 September 2023.

• Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley- Vishal Bhardwaj's Charlie Chopra, a captivating mystery thriller based on Agatha Christie's "The Sittaford Mystery". Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Gulshan Grover, Paoli Dam, Vivaan Shah, and Imaad Shah are among the stellar ensemble cast of this series. The story follows Charlie Chopra on her interesting journey to unwind a significant secret.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 27 September 2023.

• Surviving Summer S2- Post getting a gigantic reaction to the first season, the makers Josh Mapleston and Joanna Werner will before long drop the second time of Surviving Summer. The show centers around a rebellious teen who's set to live with her loved ones in Australia and investigates her different personal connections.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 15, 2023.

• The Club P2 (Turkish)- The first season of this Turkish show, which was set in the 1950s, was about Matilda, a seamstress who worked in Istanbul's most innovative nightclub. The second season will currently recount the tale of her daughter Rasel and how she will be raised at the club after her husband dies.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 15, 2023.