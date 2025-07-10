Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 11:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Great Indian Kapil Sharma show 3 loses viewers despite big celebrity guests

Great Indian Kapil Sharma show 3 loses viewers despite big celebrity guests

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 hasn't had the same viewership as it had before. The show hasn't been able to sustain the audience and TRP it had when the season premiered last month

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Great Indian Kapil Show 3, which has aired three episodes so far, was recently released on Netflix. Salman Khan promoted his movie Sikandar at the start of this season. The cast of the Hindi movie Metro In Dino appeared in the following episode, and cricket players Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, and Gautam Gambhir were among those in the most recent one.
 
Despite the show featuring top celebrities in every episode, the ratings appear to be steadily dropping. This remains the only Indian show in the "Global Top 10 Non-English Shows," even though its viewership is steadily declining. Actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Pratik Gandhi, and Jitendra Kumar will appear in the season's upcoming episode.
 

The Great Indian Kapil Show S3: Insights

This year, The Great Indian Kapil Show debuted at No. 7 on Netflix’s ‘Global Top 10 Non-English Shows’. Its season 3 premiere, featuring Salman Khan, garnered 1.6 million views and 1.9 million viewing hours. Also, the numbers of views have nothing to do with the number of viewers. According to Netflix, the views are evaluated by “total hours viewed divided by runtime.”
 
Since the season premiere, viewership has been steadily dropping. The first episode drew 1.6 million views in its opening week. The second episode, which featured the cast of Metro In Dino, was released on Netflix the following week. According to data shared by Netflix, the total views in the second week reached 2 million — only 400,000 more than the previous week. However, this figure combines the views of both the first and second episodes, and Netflix did not reveal how many of those were specifically for the new episode.

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Viewership Report

1. Season breakdown

The opening episode of season 1 (featuring Ranbir Kapoor) - 2.4 million views. 
 
The opening episode of season 2 (featuring Alia Bhatt) - 1.2 million views and 1.4 million viewing hours. 
 
The opening episode of season 3 (featuring Salman Khan) - 1.6 million views and 1.9 million hours viewed. 
 
2. The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3: Episode breakdown
 
The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3, episode 1 (featuring Salman Khan)- 1.6 million views (first week)
 
The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3, episode 2 (cast of Metro In Dino)- 2 million, which is just 400,000 more than the first week. 
 
The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3, episode 3 (featuring cricketers)- 1.2 million views. 

All about ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3’

Release platform- Netflix
Release date- 21 June, 2025 onwards
Cast- Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek
Judges- Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. 
Show's time and day- 8 pm every Saturday.

More about ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ franchise

Comedian Kapil Sharma hosts the Hindi-language sketch comedy talk show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. The format of the series is very similar to that of Sharma's previous shows, 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. 
 
With his trademark supporting cast, humorous pranks, and star guests, Sharma delivers this laugh-out-loud variety talk show. The eye-catching play's set includes a waiting room, retail kiosks, a rotating café, and a café called Kap's, which is modelled after an airport terminal.
 

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

