Home / Entertainment / OTT releases this week: Kantara 2, Lokah to Idli Kadai & more to debut

OTT releases this week: Kantara 2, Lokah to Idli Kadai & more to debut

From Dhanush's Idli Kadai on Netflix to Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, this week is packed with new OTT releases. Whether you love thrillers or fantasy, there is something for each mood

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The final weekend of October is bringing a spectacular mix of stories to your screens. As Baahubali fans gear up for the grand re-release of the epic saga, OTT platforms are rolling out some of the most anticipated titles of the year. From fantasy realms to heartwarming dramas and intense thrillers, the digital space is buzzing with fresh releases ready to stream between October 29 and 31.
 
An exciting lineup of new OTT releases is scheduled for the fourth week of October 2025 on JioHotstar, Zee5, Prime Video, and Netflix. Beginning on October 29, new films and television shows, such as Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra, Idli Kadai, The Witcher 4, and more will be available for streaming.  Also Read: Baahubali the Epic advance bookings: Re-release crosses ₹5 cr in pre sales

OTT releases this week: When and where to watch online?

Idli Kadai
 
Release date: October 29
Platform: Netflix 
 
Written and directed by Dhanush, Idli Kadai is a comedy-drama film which chronicles the life of a rural man who travels to Dubai following ambitions and work. 
 
In addition, Nithya Menen, Raj Kiran, Sathyaraj, and others have important roles in the movie. The movie in Tamil will be available on Netflix on October 29, 2025. Viewers may view it in numerous languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
 
The Witcher Season 4
 
Release date: October 30
Platform: Netflix
 
The fourth season of the fantasy epic series, The Witcher, has premiered. The main characters in the action epic series, which was created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, are Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Henry Cavill, and others. On October 30, 2025, the series will be accessible for streaming on the OTT platform, Netflix.
 
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1
 
Release date: October 31
Platform: Prime Video
 
Even after 27 days in theatres, Kantara: A Legend-Chapter 1, the much-anticipated prequel to the 2022 hit Kannada film Kantara, continues to make a lot of money. The folkloric action thriller by Rishab Shetty will now be available on Prime Video digitally on October 31, 2025.
 
It should be mentioned that the Hindi version's release date has not yet been disclosed by the producers. At first, the movie will be streamed in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
 
Maarigallu 
 
Release date: October 31
Platform: Zee5 
 
Devaraj Poojary is the writer and director of Maarigallu. Rangayana Raghu, Suraj, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande are among the main actors in the Kannada language series. This web series should be on your watchlist if you enjoy thriller series. On October 31, 2025, it will be made available only on ZEE5.
 
Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra 
 
Release date: October 31
Platform: JioHotstar
 
The OTT release date for Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero action film Lokah Chapter 1-Chandra, which became a hit, has finally been announced. On October 31, 2025, Lokah Chapter 1, which was directed by Dominic Arun, will debut on JioHotstar.   Also Read: Thamma box office collection day 7: Ayushmann & Rashmika film sees 65% drop
 
Naslen and Sandy Master play important roles in the movie as well. Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi are among the languages in which the movie is available for streaming.
 

 

 

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

