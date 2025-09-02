Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra box office report: Film crosses 60 crore globally

Touted as one of the finest Indian films of the year — and even hailed by some as the best of the decade — Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is living up to the hype. The Malayalam superhero spectacle is not only winning praise but also dominating the box office, with collections growing stronger each day.

The Dominic Arun-directed film "Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra" served as the Malayalam cinema industry's superhero story. The film, which stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, came out this Thursday, August 28, 2025. After a respectable beginning at the box office, the film had a strong first weekend and is now approaching the Rs. 25 crore milestone.

Lokah chapter 1- ‘Chandra’ Box Office Collection

1. Box office breakdown

• Global collection: Over ₹63 crore in its first four days.

• Indian box office collection: Around ₹24.3–₹25.23 crore on the opening weekend. The film grossed ₹28.4 crore in India.

• Worldwide box office collection: The film witnessed strong collections from the Indian diaspora, earning over $4 million (₹35 crore) in its opening weekend.

2. Day-wise Indian box office collection

• Day 1 (Thursday): ₹2.7 crore

• Day 2 (Friday): ₹4 crore

• Day 3 (Saturday): ₹7.6 crore

• Day 4 (Sunday): ₹9.75–₹10 crore

• Day 5 (Monday): ₹0.83 crore (afternoon estimate).

Lokah chapter 1- ‘Chandra’: Theatre occupancy

On Sunday, the superhero saga's overall Malayalam occupancy rate was an amazing 75.25%. The movie had a great start on day four, with 65.31% of the audience, and by the afternoon, that number had risen to 82.06%.

The movie's occupancy rate experienced a little decline during the evening showings, when it was 82.04%; later, it fell even lower to 71.58 during the night shows.

About Lokah chapter 1- ‘Chandra’ Cast and Plot

On August 28, 2025, the superhero movie 'Chandra' was released in Malayalam. The narrative, which is based on a well-known Kerala folktale, centers on a young woman with extraordinary abilities who becomes entangled in a contemporary conflict with a formidable criminal organisation. It combines elements of contemporary sci-fi and horror with Indian legend.

The superhero movie Lokah Chapter 1, directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, was widely praised by both reviewers and fans, and is the first installment in the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. The film features Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen and Sandy in lead roles, with Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha adding strength to the supporting cast.