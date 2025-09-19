Friday, September 19, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OTT releases this week: The Bads of Bollywood, The Trial 2, Article 370

OTT releases this week: Several new Tamil and Telugu movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like SonyLIV, ManoramaMax, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT, and JioHotstar

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Top OTT releases this week: Some of the most anticipated films and television shows will be available on your favourite OTT platforms this week. With a stellar celebrity cast and a variety of genres, this week is sure to be very entertaining. This week's OTT releases will be the ideal fusion of drama, comedy, fantasy, and excitement. 
 
There is a lot in store for the audience, including Aryan Khan's directorial debut and Kajol's return with season 2 of The Trial. This weekend, several new Tamil and Telugu films and television shows will be accessible OTT via platforms such as JioHotstar, SunNXT, Lionsgate Play, ManoramaMax, and SonyLIV. Let’s have a look at the ones available to watch online.
 

Top 7 OTT releases of the week

1. The Bads of Bollywood
 
Release Date: September 18, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Drama
Cast: Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh
 
This Bollywood drama series, which was created by Aryan Khan, centres on a driven young guy and his buddies as they strive to get into the movie business. The stakes are bigger, though. They must deal with everything, from uncertainty to industry upheaval. Before they win, they have to lose a lot.
 
2. The Trial Season 2
 
Release Date: Sept 19th, 2025
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Legal Drama
Cast: Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Gaurav Pandey
Noyonika (Kajol) will deal with new, complicated cases this season that will test her identity and bring her history into her legal career. This season, Noyonika will have to prevent the destruction of her legal practice and profession by changing from a timid and immature lawyer to a more fearless one.
 
3. Article 370
 
Release Date: September 19, 2025
OTT Platform: Zee5
Genre: Political Drama
Cast: Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Mohan Agashe
 
The political drama Article 370, which was directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, centres on NIA Agent Zooni Haksar (Yami Gautam), who is assigned to fight terrorism and separatism in Kashmir. 
 
Rajeshwari Swaminathan, a PMO official, is in charge of this covert mission. The mission's conclusion will change the course of events in Jammu and Kashmir. 
 
4. Two Men
 
Release Date: September 19, 2025
OTT Platform: Manorama Max
Genre: Suspense Thriller
Cast: Irshad Ali, M.A. Nishad, Donny Darwin, Arfaz Iqbal, Kailash, Lenaa
 
In this film, which centres on two characters, a driver named Abukka gives a struggling businessman named Sanjay a lift. They use the desert road during Eid al-Fitr to avoid the congested roadways. Things drastically change, though, when the businessman's horrifying actions turn the trip into a nightmare.
 
5. Sinners
 
Release Date: September 18, 2025
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Horror
Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Saul Williams, Jack O'Connell, Dave Maldonado
 
Ryan Coogler is the writer and director of the 2025 American horror movie Sinners. The film tells the tale of twin brothers (both portrayed by Michael B. Jordan) who, after overcoming a difficult past, decide to start over in their hometown. They are unaware, though, that evil is only waiting to greet them and make their life more difficult. 
 
6. Haunted Hotel
 
Release Date: Sept 19th, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Animated, Horror
Cast: Skyler Gisondo, Will Forte, Jimmi Simpson
 
The plot of Matt Roller's Haunted Hotel centres on Catherine, a single mother of two who must manage a haunted hotel to make a living. But when she is accompanied by his late brother's ghost, who offers her business suggestions, the situation becomes much more supernatural. The season is simultaneously funny and frightening thanks to the harmony of visitors, supernatural spirits, and ghostly horror. 
 
7. Gen V Season 2
 
Release Date: September 17, 2025
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Drama
Cast: Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, London Thor, Maddie Phillips, Hamish Linklater
 
After a three-year wait, Gen V, one of the most anticipated seasons, has finally arrived. This season, prepare to see the new Dean of Godolkin University demonstrate his ultimate leadership by prioritising the advancement of Supes over humans. The scenes have a lot of drama and are captivating and exciting.
 

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

