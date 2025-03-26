Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 04:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sikandar advance bookings: Salman film starts slow but poised for big surge

With the movie set for a Sunday release, bookings are expected to pick up momentum between Friday and Saturday. If the film generates positive word-of-mouth, sales could go up during weekend

Salman Khan's Sikandar

Salman Khan's Sikandar earns ₹2.28 crore in pre-sales for its opening day

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Salman's Sikandar advance booking Day 1: Salman Khan’s much-awaited action thriller Sikandar is gearing up for a blockbuster Eid  2025 release, although its advance bookings have started at a slow pace. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already raked in an estimated ₹2.28 crore in pre-sales for its opening day, selling over 80,000 tickets across India. 
 
With nearly 9,614 shows scheduled nationwide, anticipation is sky-high. The 2D format dominated bookings with ₹2.26 crore, while the IMAX 2D version added ₹1.36 lakh. With such a strong opening response, Sikandar is set to make a smashing entry at the box office on March 30.
 
 
Regionally, Sikandar is already making waves with impressive pre-release figures, with nationwide bookings slated to pick up soon. Maharashtra is leading the charge with an estimated ₹1.4 crore in advance sales, closely followed by Delhi at ₹1.2 crore. Rajasthan has contributed around ₹52 lakh, while Gujarat and Karnataka have recorded ₹54.96 lakh and ₹38.65 lakh, respectively.  
 
The film’s overall advance bookings, including blocked seats, have soared to an estimated ₹6.74 crore, setting the stage for an impressive opening weekend.

Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar brings together a powerhouse cast, including Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. The film also marks Salman Khan’s much-awaited reunion with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, a decade after their 2014 blockbuster Kick.

Sikandar bookings set to pick up pace from Friday

With Sikandar set for a Sunday release, advance bookings are expected to pick up momentum between Friday and Saturday. If the film generates positive word-of-mouth, ticket sales could remain strong through Wednesday, riding the wave of the three-day Eid celebrations.
 
This Eid weekend is set for an exciting box office showdown as Salman Khan’s Sikandar goes head-to-head with Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan. The Malayalam pan-India sequel comes with strong franchise backing and a well-planned nationwide promotional push. With both films promising high-octane entertainment, the big question remains—who will emerge victorious in this festive clash? 
 

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

