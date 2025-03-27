One of Tollywood’s biggest stars, Prabhas, is back in the headlines—this time, not for his movies. The 45-year-old actor is reportedly tying the knot with the daughter of a prominent businessman from Hyderabad, News18 Telugu reported.

Prabhas, who has been ruling the hearts of his fans with his spectacular performances, gained global stardom with his Baahubali series. His marriage is always a hot topic for his fans who often associate his name with Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty on social media.

One of the most eligible bachelors in Tollywood

ALSO READ: Bus hits Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car in Mumbai; no injuries reported The Saaho actor is currently one of the most eligible bachelors in Tollywood fueling curiosity among his fans about his love life. As per reports, Prabhas' marriage has been arranged in secrecy. The bride-to-be is the daughter of a wealthy Hyderabad businessman and all the responsibility to oversee the wedding preparation is reportedly on Krishnam Raju’s wife, Shyamala Devi.

This is not the first time that Prabas' marriage has become a topic of discussion among netizens, but this time considering the age of the actor, it seems like the marriage is going to happen soon.

Prabhas and Anushka

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's chemistry. Both the actors have denied these rumours, but seeing the bond between the two, fans refused to believe that they are "just friends." Whenever the two are seen together, the internet goes into a meltdown. Their fans were hoping that the on-screen magic would turn into real-life romance someday. Since the release of Baahubali, fans have been discussingand Anushka Shetty's chemistry. Both the actors have denied these rumours, but seeing the bond between the two, fans refused to believe that they are "just friends." Whenever the two are seen together, the internet goes into a meltdown. Their fans were hoping that the on-screen magic would turn into real-life romance someday.

Rejecting all such rumours, one day Anushka said, “Had there been anything between us, it would have come out by now.” Prabhas also declined these claims many times and these gossips are part of being a star.

Prabhas' upcoming movies

On the work front, there are several movies lined up for the actor who is currently shooting for his upcoming movies, The Raja Saab and Fauji. His another movie, Spirit, with Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also in the pipeline. As per reports, the film launch has been scheduled as a Ugadi gift.

Releasing on April 25, 2025, the movie is made with a budget of Rs 80 to 100 crore.