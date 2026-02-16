Rajkummar Rao's new appearance triggers health concerns on social media

Actor Rajkummar Rao has once again found himself at the centre of social media chatter — this time for his unexpected new look. The Stree star made a recent public appearance that quickly went viral, with fans dissecting every detail of his changed appearance.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra recently hosted the Bolti Khidkiyaan Short Film Festival in Mumbai, which Rajkummar Rao attended. The visibly altered appearance in the actor’s hair and general look was immediately noticed by fans, sparking conjecture and “concern” about his well-being.

Rajkummar Rao’s new look in a viral video

Rajkummar Rao can be seen wearing a smart all-black attire in the viral videos. He chose a basic shirt and distressed jeans for a timeless, stylish look, finishing the look with white sneakers and glasses.

However, his patchy beard and moustache—a change from his typically clean-shaven appearance—attracted the most attention. Additionally, a few of the fans noted that his hairdo appeared slimmer and different from before. The actor seemed happy as he posed and grinned for the photographers in spite of the commotion. During the event, filmmaker Farah Khan also accompanied him for photos. Netizens react to Rajkummar Rao's new look Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "What happened to Rajkummar Rao? Too much hair loss all of a sudden?"

Another commented, "Different shades of Rajkummar Rao… but this latest look genuinely shocked me. I could barely recognise him. Honestly, he never had conventional charm. What he had was uniqueness. Now even that feels replaced by something overly polished and artificial." One user said, "He is playing Sourav Ganguly in his biopic." Another mentioned, "He is doing the role of Sourav Ganguly. That's Ganguly's current look. Later, he will play the younger version as well." A fan also stated, "This appears to be a look for a film. It's too specific, the common man's hair, the glasses, and the subtle expression. We know he doesn't appear like this in public as Rajkummar."