Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Sky Force set to release on OTT: Release date and streaming details inside

Sky Force set to release on OTT: Release date and streaming details inside

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and newcomer Veer Pahariya, is set for its OTT release. The film, which hit theaters on January 24, 2025, is based on India's first airstrike

Sky Force

Sky Force OTT release date announced

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sky Force OTT Date: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer Sky Force is ready to release on the OTT platforms. The Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur-directed movie was originally released in theatres on January 24, 2025.

When and where to watch Sky Force?

The film will stream on Amazon Prime in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide from March 21. While announcing the OTT release date, Amazon Prime Video India shared an Instagram post with a caption that reads, "You know what's landing #SkyForceOnPrime, March 21."
 
The post that has gone viral features Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya doing the hook steps of the song Rang from the film. 
 

Also Read

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap praises Adolescence, calls Netflix India 'morally corrupt'

Netflix confirms Dragon's OTT release date

Dragon OTT release date revealed: When and where to watch the epic action

Salman Khan's Sikandar

'Sikandar Naache' out now: Salman and Rashmika set the dance floor on fire

Aditya Dhar's next movie might feature Ranveer Singh

Aditya Dhar's Next: A thriller inspired by recent events in Pakistan?

Ghatak movie is set to re-release

Sunny Deol's cult classic 'Ghatak' to re-release in theatres on this date

 
Apart from Akshay and Veer, the movie also features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that the movie made around Rs 112.75 Crore after the fourth week of its release.

What does Akshay Kumar say about Sky Force?

While remembering his character from the Sky Force, Akshay Kumar said, “Sky Force is a movie that holds a special place in my heart. Beyond its inspiration from real-life events, this film delivers so much more than action–it’s about deep emotions, the unwavering passion to serve the nation, and the bonds that hold us together." 
 
"Playing Air Force pilot Kumar Om Ahuja was an absolute honor. The entire journey from working with an incredibly talented team who made the process seamless to seeing the audience’s overwhelming response has been truly rewarding. I am thrilled that Sky Force is releasing now on Prime Video,” he added. 

About Sky Force

The action drama movie Sky Force revolves around India's first air strike at the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. The film features Akshay Kumar and newcomer Veer Pahariya in the lead roles along with Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the movie is produced under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The 100-day shooting of Sky Force was held in different places in India and the UK.
 

More From This Section

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundraa

Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to wed this year

2025 Asian Film Awards: All We Imagine As Light wins Best Film

Asian Film Awards 2025: All We Imagine As Light wins Best Film honours

OTT releases

Latest OTT releases 2025: Top 5 movies and shows to watch this week

Andaz Apna Apna 2

Aamir Khan hints at Andaz Apna Apna sequel with Shah Rukh and Salman Khan

She Directs Ads

She Directs Ads brings together India's 1st collective for women directors

Topics : Entertainment Bollywood Akshay Kumar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon