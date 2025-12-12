Home / Entertainment / Dhurandhar box office collection day 8: Ranveer's film enters 300 cr club

Dhurandhar box office collection day 8: Ranveer's film enters 300 cr club

Aditya Dhar's spy thriller film Dhurandhar has been running for almost a week in theatres. The Ranveer Singh starrer has continued to show growth and has surpassed Rs 300 crore worldwide

'Dhurandhar' box office collection
Dhurandhar box office collection
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Dhurandhar box office Today Ranveer Singh’s high-octane spy thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has delivered a formidable first week at the box office. Released last Friday, the film has stormed past expectations, closing its opening week with an impressive ₹218 crore domestic tally and ₹313 crore worldwide. 
 
The film, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, has exceeded initial estimates and become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025.

Dhurandhar ‘detailed’ box office breakdown

Worldwide Gross: The overall global collection is predicted to be between ₹313.50 crore and ₹322.24 crore.
 
India Net Collection: The film has earned an impressive ₹207.25 crore net in India after the first week. Some reports say a slightly higher figure of ₹218 crore net for the full 7 days.
 
India Gross Collection: The gross box office collection within India stands at around ₹248 crore to ₹259.52 crore.
 
Overseas Gross: The film has performed well worldwide, grossing around ₹53.98 crore to ₹65 crore.

Dhurandhar box office collection day-wise

Day 1- Rs 28.00 - 28.60
Day 2- Rs 32.00 - 33.10
Day 3- Rs 43.00 - 44.80
Day 4- Rs 23.25 - 24.30
Day 5- Rs 27.00
Day 6- Rs 27.00 - 29.20
Day 7- Rs 27.00 - 29.40
Day 8- Rs 5.27 - 8.77 (Early Estimates). 

Dhurandhar box office ‘occupancy’

The Hindi movie Dhurandhar had an overall occupancy rate of about 28.51% on its day 8 in theatres. From its morning screenings, which began at 19.64%, the movie's occupancy rates have increased steadily, and a further rise is anticipated over the second weekend. 
 
The following is a breakdown of the total Hindi occupancy by region as of December 12, 2025, according to industry tracker Sacnilk: 
 
Mumbai: 28.50%
National Capital Region (NCR): 30.50%
Pune: 36.50%
Bengaluru: 50.00%.
 
The movie had a solid total Hindi occupancy of 39.53% on day 7. Throughout the day, the occupancy increased dramatically: 
 
Morning shows: 18.62%
Afternoon shows: 34.70%
Evening shows: 44.95%
Night shows: 59.83%. 

About Dhurandhar Film

Aditya Dhar is the writer, director, and co-producer of Dhurandhar. After Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), this is his second movie. In addition to Ranveer, the film features prominent roles for Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The movie examines the tensions between India and Pakistan and is based on actual events. On March 19, 2026, a sequel is scheduled to be released.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Akhanda 2 storms theatres with powerful start and huge advance bookings

Top new OTT releases this week promise thrill, drama and big laughs

Wednesday season 3: Know OTT release date, cast, storyline and more

The Devil advance booking: Darshan's film crosses ₹7 cr mark in pre-sales

MasterChef India season 9: Know the release date, theme, judges and more

Topics :Indian Box OfficeBollywood box officeRanveer Singh

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story