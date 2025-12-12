Dhurandhar box office collection day 8: Ranveer's film enters 300 cr club

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
Dhurandhar box office Today Ranveer Singh’s high-octane spy thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has delivered a formidable first week at the box office. Released last Friday, the film has stormed past expectations, closing its opening week with an impressive ₹218 crore domestic tally and ₹313 crore worldwide.
The film, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, has exceeded initial estimates and become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025.
Dhurandhar ‘detailed’ box office breakdown
•Worldwide Gross: The overall global collection is predicted to be between ₹313.50 crore and ₹322.24 crore.
•India Net Collection: The film has earned an impressive ₹207.25 crore net in India after the first week. Some reports say a slightly higher figure of ₹218 crore net for the full 7 days.
•India Gross Collection: The gross box office collection within India stands at around ₹248 crore to ₹259.52 crore.
•Overseas Gross: The film has performed well worldwide, grossing around ₹53.98 crore to ₹65 crore.
The Hindi movie Dhurandhar had an overall occupancy rate of about 28.51% on its day 8 in theatres. From its morning screenings, which began at 19.64%, the movie's occupancy rates have increased steadily, and a further rise is anticipated over the second weekend.
The following is a breakdown of the total Hindi occupancy by region as of December 12, 2025, according to industry tracker Sacnilk:
•Mumbai: 28.50%
•National Capital Region (NCR): 30.50%
•Pune: 36.50%
•Bengaluru: 50.00%.
The movie had a solid total Hindi occupancy of 39.53% on day 7. Throughout the day, the occupancy increased dramatically:
Aditya Dhar is the writer, director, and co-producer of Dhurandhar. After Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), this is his second movie. In addition to Ranveer, the film features prominent roles for Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The movie examines the tensions between India and Pakistan and is based on actual events. On March 19, 2026, a sequel is scheduled to be released.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.