Dhurandhar box office collection day 8: Ranveer's film enters 300 cr club

Dhurandhar box office Today Ranveer Singh’s high-octane spy thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has delivered a formidable first week at the box office. Released last Friday, the film has stormed past expectations, closing its opening week with an impressive ₹218 crore domestic tally and ₹313 crore worldwide.

The film, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, has exceeded initial estimates and become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025.

Dhurandhar ‘detailed’ box office breakdown

• Worldwide Gross: The overall global collection is predicted to be between ₹313.50 crore and ₹322.24 crore.

• India Net Collection: The film has earned an impressive ₹207.25 crore net in India after the first week. Some reports say a slightly higher figure of ₹218 crore net for the full 7 days.

• India Gross Collection: The gross box office collection within India stands at around ₹248 crore to ₹259.52 crore.

• Overseas Gross: The film has performed well worldwide, grossing around ₹53.98 crore to ₹65 crore.

Dhurandhar box office collection day-wise

• Day 1- Rs 28.00 - 28.60

• Day 2- Rs 32.00 - 33.10

• Day 3- Rs 43.00 - 44.80

• Day 4- Rs 23.25 - 24.30

• Day 5- Rs 27.00

• Day 6- Rs 27.00 - 29.20

• Day 7- Rs 27.00 - 29.40

Day 8- Rs 5.27 - 8.77 (Early Estimates).

Dhurandhar box office ‘occupancy’

The Hindi movie Dhurandhar had an overall occupancy rate of about 28.51% on its day 8 in theatres. From its morning screenings, which began at 19.64%, the movie's occupancy rates have increased steadily, and a further rise is anticipated over the second weekend.

The following is a breakdown of the total Hindi occupancy by region as of December 12, 2025, according to industry tracker Sacnilk:

• Mumbai: 28.50%

• National Capital Region (NCR): 30.50%

• Pune: 36.50%

• Bengaluru: 50.00%.

The movie had a solid total Hindi occupancy of 39.53% on day 7. Throughout the day, the occupancy increased dramatically:

• Morning shows: 18.62%

• Afternoon shows: 34.70%

• Evening shows: 44.95%

About Dhurandhar Film

Aditya Dhar is the writer, director, and co-producer of Dhurandhar. After Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), this is his second movie. In addition to Ranveer, the film features prominent roles for Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The movie examines the tensions between India and Pakistan and is based on actual events. On March 19, 2026, a sequel is scheduled to be released.