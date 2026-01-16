Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 4: Chiranjeevi has roared back to the big screen, and the momentum is only rising. His latest action-comedy Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is proving unstoppable at the box office, crossing ₹100 crore net in India and ₹150 crore gross worldwide. With this soaring performance, the film has officially delivered Indian cinema’s first major hit of the year.

Anil Ravipudi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG) hit theatres on January 12, just in time for the Sankranthi weekend. The film, which stars Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead roles, has done well since its release despite earning mixed reviews. Even fresh shows are being added to satisfy the demand for the film.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu box office report

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu enjoyed an impressive run over the Sankranti festivities, maintaining its box-office surge through the holiday period. Domestically, it made ₹19.50 crore on Wednesday and ₹22 crore on Thursday.

As a result, its earnings in India are now ₹101.85 crore net (₹122 crore gross). Additionally, the movie has made over $4 million in global markets, comfortably surpassing ₹150 crore worldwide.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is currently getting close to Prabhas' The Raja Saab, the other major Telugu film of the year. Despite earning ₹191 crore globally, the horror comedy has stagnated at the movie office because of bad reviews. It should be surpassed this weekend by the Chiranjeevi movie.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu vs The Raja Saab

Although the release of Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu and The Raja Saab ahead of Sankranti was never advertised as a fight, it turned out to be one due to the former's surprisingly strong performance and the latter's disastrous performance. On its first day, last Friday, the Prabhas movie made ₹100 crore worldwide.

However, it slowed down significantly after that, reaching single-figure collections by Monday. Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu made ₹65 crore worldwide when it was launched on that day. The movie hasn't slowed down after that.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu made about ₹43 crore domestically on the two Sankranti holidays (Wednesday and Thursday), which is four times more than The Raja Saab made during the same period.

About the Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

As per the movie's synopsis, "A security officer protecting his estranged wife and kids from a vengeful ex-cop sees it as a chance to rebuild their relationship after six years apart."

The film, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi, also features important roles for Nayanthara as Sasirekha, Venkatesh as Venky Gowda, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsh Vardhan, Abhinav Gomatam, and others.

Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Durgha Tej, and several more Konidela family members watched the film in theatres. Chiranjeevi threw a party at his Jubilee Hills home to commemorate the success of MSVPG. Venkatesh, who appeared in the film for a short while, was also present.