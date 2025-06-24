Home / Entertainment / Panchayat Season 4 X review: Fans divided over political tilt in Phulera

Panchayat Season 4 X review: Fans divided over political tilt in Phulera

Phulera returns in Panchayat Season 4 on Prime Video, blending politics and emotions. While some praised the story and cast, others criticised the series' political shift

Panchayat Season 4
Panchayat Season 4 released
Sudeep Singh Rawat
Jun 24 2025 | 11:34 AM IST
The highly anticipated Panchayat Season 4 premiered on Amazon Prime Video in the early hours of June 24. Soon after its release, the internet buzzed with viewer reactions to the Jitendra Kumar-led comedy-drama.
 
While many fans appreciated the performances, especially by the lead cast, some felt that Season 4 lacked the charm and comedic brilliance of its previous instalments. 
 
Several users pointed out that the new season leaned more into politics than humour, which affected its light-hearted appeal.

Panchayat Season 4: Twitter (X) review

Fans are not very happy with the latest season of Panchayat. One viewer remarked that the movie is less comedic, but political and wrote, “This time, Phulera feels more political than comedic, but it's still worth watching. I appreciate that the makers are pushing the storyline forward. I’d rate it 3.5 stars. Hoping Season 5 brings more fun.”
 
Another shared, "Compared to previous three seasons...it's weak... But still miles apart than other shows.... Entire season was a set up for upcoming season.... Hope next time the dont drag the story like in this season and keep the theme of light hearted comedy intact." 
 
A disappointed fan wrote, "Panchayat season 4 felt like parody to iconic season 2 and season 3, Vo comedy level match nahi hua, vo chappal wala episode, phir vo gazab beizzati wala episode, aise moment season 4 me totally missing hai (sic)."
 
However, some fans praised specific performances, especially Faisal Malik’s portrayal of Prahlad Pandey. While appreciating Mailk’s performance, one user wrote, "Panchayat season 3 peaks at 'Ashirvaad' (Episode 5). Not as good as previous seasons. Politics is the major plot, can't help but compare with previous seasons. Faisal Malik is always a treat to watch (sic),"
 
Another viewer offered constructive criticism: "Panchayat season 4 is a step up but feels stretched with less humor. The love angle adds charm but lacks depth. Prahlad's role shows promise and Pradhan's arc could be key next season. A tighter screenplay is needed else dragging it further may do more harm than good."
 
While Panchayat Season 4 may not deliver the laugh-out-loud moments fans cherished in earlier instalments, it attempts to mature with its audience, venturing into new emotional and political territory. Whether that gamble pays off, viewers believe, depends on how Season 5 shapes up.

Panchayat Season 4: Plot

Season 4 continues the story in Phulera, focusing on the political rivalry between Manju Devi and Kranti. It also explores the evolving chemistry between Abhishek (Sachiv Ji) and Rinki, blending village politics with a subtle love story.\

About Panchayat

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat is penned by Chandan Kumar. The series stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta, and follows an engineering graduate who becomes the panchayat secretary in the fictional village of Phulera.
 

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

