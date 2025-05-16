Friday, May 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / 5 top OTT releases to stream this week across Netflix, Prime Video and more

5 top OTT releases to stream this week across Netflix, Prime Video and more

Top releases: From Hai Junoon to Love, Death and Robots Volume 4; here are five OTT releases to watch this week on different OTT platforms

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

With the weekend around the corner, entertainment lovers are on the hunt for new films and series to binge from the comfort of their homes. This week brings a variety of fresh releases on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and SonyLIV — offering something for every taste. 
 
No matter what genre you love, this weekend there is something for everyone.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this week

Here’s the list of OTT movies or series to watch this weekend:

Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate

Hai Junoon is an upcoming Indian musical drama series featuring  Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. The soundtrack for the series Hai Junoon! is composed by Shankar Mahadevan. Abhishek Sharma directed series will stream on JioHotstar.
 
 
Where to watch: JioHotstar

Dear Hongrang

Dear Hongrang is a historical Korean drama series, which features actors Lee Jae-wook and Jo Bo-ah in the key roles. The series revolves around Jae-yi ( played by Bo-ah), who is searching for her half-brother, Hong-rang (played by Jae-wook). Hong-rang returns after 12 years, and it falls upon Jae-yi to find out who the man truly is.
 
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 16, 2025

Murderbot

Murderbot is an adaptation of the best selling book series, 'The Murderbot Series' written by Martha Wells. Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz are the writer, director and producer of the series and Wells joined them as a consulting producer. The sci-fi comedy revolves around Alexander Skarsgard, a security robot, who hacks his system and now has free will. Assigned to protect a new group of clients on a perilous mission, the robot begins to experience a gradual transformation—becoming increasingly human in thought and behaviour. The series is full of thrill and wry humour.
 
Where to watch: Apple+
Release date: May 16
 

Maranamass on SonyLIV

Maranamass is ready for its OTT debut after theatrical release last month. The plot revolves around two friends who think they’ve witnessed a murder, setting off a chain of paranoia, political twists, and unexpected chaos. The movie features Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, and Babu Antony in key roles.
 
Where to watch: SonyLiv
Release date: May 16

Love, Death and Robots Volume 4

The animated series features a compilation of short films, each created by different teams of cast and crew—though a few episodes share some of the same contributors. The title reflects the central themes explored in each episode, which revolve around love, death, or robots. The series features Red Hot Chilli Peppers, John Boyega, Kevin Hart, Dan Stevens in the key roles.
 
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 15, 2025

