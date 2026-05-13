Money Heist Season 6: What's Netflix planning next after Berlin Season 2?

The Money Heist universe appears set to grow further, years after the original show wrapped up. Streaming giant Netflix has hinted that fans can expect more stories connected to the globally popular franchise.

Viewers are now wondering if Money Heist Season 6 will ever happen as a result of the recent statement, which has prompted new online discussions.

The Spanish crime drama became a worldwide sensation for its mix of high-stakes robberies, emotional storytelling and anti-establishment themes. Its popularity remains strong years after the original finale.

What is the update on Money Heist Season 6?

Netflix has not officially announced a sixth season of Money Heist. However, the streaming giant has confirmed that the franchise will continue in some form beyond Berlin Season 2. The next season of the spin-off series will stream on Netflix from May 15.

ALSO READ: When and where to watch The Boys Season 5 episode 7 online in India? At present, it remains unclear whether the next project will be a direct continuation of the original series or just another spin-off centred on a major character. It could also be a completely new story set in the same universe. The latest teaser has also triggered speculation about the return of Álvaro Morte as The Professor after fans noticed references to the iconic mastermind in promotional material. About the Money Heist Season 6 A fresh teaser trailer hinting at the franchise's future was also released by the platform. Netflix suggested in the video that the "revolution never ends," implying that more Money Heist-related stories are currently in the works. The teaser hinted at upcoming exploits while also looking back at the key thefts from the previous series, such as the Bank of Spain and Royal Mint heists.