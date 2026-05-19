Drishyam 3 OTT release: When and where to watch Mohanlal thriller online

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is set to return to the big screen with Drishyam 3 on May 21, 2026. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film marks the third instalment in one of Indian cinema’s most successful thriller franchises.

The upcoming film continues the story of Georgekutty, the iconic character who gained popularity following the huge success of the previous two instalments.

The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada dubbed versions in addition to Malayalam, broadening its reach outside Kerala. Fans are excitedly anticipating the movie's theatrical debut, and information about its OTT premiere has already begun to surface online.

About Drishyam 3 OTT release

Early reports from ETimes and Times Now state that the movie will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video following a 30- to 35-day theatrical run.

Drishyam 3 is expected to launch on the streaming platform by the end of June or the beginning of July if the schedule stays the same.

ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: From Jack Ryan to Desi Bling, what to watch The Drishyam franchise's first two movies are already accessible on Prime Video, and rumours indicate that the third instalment is also covered by the current deal between the producers and the streaming service.

More about Drishyam 3 OTT release

Amazon Prime Video just released a formal public declaration attesting to its ownership of the film's digital rights amid mounting rumours regarding its post-theatrical rights. The platform claims that, thanks to a valid contract with Aashirvad Cinemas, it is the sole and exclusive owner of all digital rights for Drishyam 3.

The OTT platform made it clear in its announcement that these rights include a variety of digital media, including subscription video-on-demand and other online distribution categories.

The statement states: "Notice is hereby given that Amazon Seller Services Private Limited (Amazon), pursuant to the valid exercise of its rights under subsisting agreements between Aashirvad Cinemas and Amazon, is the sole and exclusive holder of all digital rights (including but not limited to SVOD, TVOD, AVOD, FVOD, and EST) in the film Drishyam 3 (Malayalam) (The Film)."

Insight Drishyam 3 theatrical run

Since the announcement of Drishyam 3's release date, the buzz surrounding the movie has intensified. It is interesting to note that the movie's original April 2 theatrical release date was later rescheduled. In order to make the event even more memorable for fans, the producers ultimately decided to make May 21 the official release date, which also happens to be Mohanlal's birthday.

The advance booking of the movie has already demonstrated remarkable momentum. Sacnilk reports that Drishyam 3 has sold over 334,000 tickets on BookMyShow, surpassing Patriot to become the second-highest Malayalam pre-seller in the platform's history. Only L2: Empuraan, which presently has the best record, is ahead of the movie.