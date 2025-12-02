Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Thamma OTT release: When & where to watch Ayushmann's horror comedy?

Thamma OTT release: When & where to watch Ayushmann's horror comedy?

Thamma, the Maddock's expanding Horror Comedy Universe, 2025 Diwali hit starring Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna, now heads to OTT after a successful box office theatrical run

Thamma, ft. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna

Thamma OTT release

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Thamma OTT release Date: Thamma, one of 2025’s biggest blockbusters, is finally gearing up for its OTT debut, much to the excitement of fans who have long been waiting. Blending humour, horror, mystery and romance, the film delivers a fresh, compelling addition to the Maddock Horror–Comedy Universe (MHCU).
 
With outstanding performances, a fresh twist in the vampire myth, and an emotionally gripping love story, Thamma has unexpectedly transformed into one of those films that everyone is talking about. The movie was released in theatres on October 21, 2025, coinciding with the Diwali festival. 

When and where to watch Thamma online?

Thamma OTT release: Arrival is in two phases. First, OTT Rental (Early Access) comes out on 2nd December, 2025. Then, the full OTT Release on 16th December, 2025. 
Release OTT platform: Amazon's Prime Video.

Thamma cast and plot 

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara, and Suresh Mathew penned the screenplay, while Aditya Sarpotdar directed. 
 
The film, which is a delightful blend of mythology and pleasure, is supported by its compelling acting and excellent screenplay. The trailer is about Alok Goyal, a journalist who meets the Betaal Tadaka and thereafter experiences forbidden love and his own transformation.
 
Both of them face Yakshasan, and there's horror, romance, and mythology, and it's all in the style of MHCU. Thamma was popular among the audience; it went on to become a major success at the box office. IMDb gives the movie a 6.4 out of 10. 
 

 

 

More From This Section

Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19: Top 5 countdown begins after shocking double eviction

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru get married!

Samantha Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru tie knot in low-key ceremony in Coimbatore

Bigg Boss 19 'Ticket to Finale' contestants

Bigg Boss 19 shaken: New twist, double eviction buzz ahead of grand finale

Delhi govt announces Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur 'tax-free'

Delhi govt declares Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur tax-free; know ticket price

Panchayat 5 official announcement out

Panchayat 5 release timeline: Know cast, plot and what's next for Phulera

Topics : Bollywood OTT users OTT platforms Amazon Prime Video

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon