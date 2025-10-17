Friday, October 17, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Gemini Nano Banana trend: Best AI photo prompts to try this Diwali

Gemini Nano Banana trend: Best AI photo prompts to try this Diwali

This Diwali, use Gemini Nano Banana to create AI photo prompts from festive selfies to portraits with diyas, fireworks, and traditional attire, and make your edits go viral on social media

Diwali 2025 AI prompts images

Diwali 2025 Top 5 AI prompts images

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The five-day celebration of Diwali, the festival of lights, will be observed from October 18 to October 22. As homes light up with diyas, lanterns, and vibrant decorations, and families gather for festive parties and get-togethers, capturing those perfect Diwali moments becomes even more special. This year, you can take your festive photography a step further by blending technology, creativity, and tradition to craft stunning visuals that truly shine.
 
With the rise of AI-powered tools like Gemini Nano Banana, you can now turn simple snapshots into artistic masterpieces. Instead of the usual selfies or group pictures, create cinematic portraits that look straight out of a Bollywood dream sequence, complete with glowing diyas, swirling fireworks, and rich festive hues.
 
 
Whether you want a royal traditional backdrop, a majestic temple setting, or a vibrant cityscape sparkling with lights, AI image generators can bring your imagination to life with just a few clicks. It’s the perfect way to showcase your festive spirit online and maybe even go viral this Diwali. 

Top 5 AI Prompts to Generate Festive Diwali 2025 Portraits

The Modern day

Also Read

Indian market, Diwali, lights, economy

Diwali through the ages: From harvest roots to LED-lit celebrations

Bank Holiday on Diwali 2025

Bank Holiday on Diwali 2025: Check state-wise list of bank closures

Delhi weather update 2025

Delhi weather update: AQI still 'poor'; artificial rain planned post-Diwali

Diwali Holidays 2025

Diwali Holidays 2025: Schools across India to break for holidays; list here

bull market, stock market

Stock market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex off highs; IT, Media drag; SMIDs in red; Wipro down 5%, Infy 2%

 
The prompt is to organise a vibrant gathering of friends to celebrate Diwali in the vicinity of India Gate. To convey the thrill of a citywide celebration, combine traditional and modern attire, add lanterns and rangoli, and light up the sky with fireworks.
 
The Designer Look
 
The Prompt is to "create a realistic portrait in the manner of Manish Malhotra's designs, featuring a sophisticated woman wearing golden-embroidered clothing and holding a blazing diya on a balcony decked out with lanterns and rangoli." For a festive finale, use cinematic lighting and delicate fireworks in the sky. 
 
With the Temple 
 
The prompt is to "create a couple standing in front of a gorgeously illuminated temple, clothed in rich crimson and gold clothing." Decorate them with marigold garlands, diyas, and subdued pyrotechnics. Take pictures of their happy faces and organic hair and clothing movements.
 
The Festive Decorator
 
Build a prompt for constructing a picture of a woman using diyas and marigolds to adorn a stone entrance gate. To improve the Diwali atmosphere, place gentle string lights and colourful rangoli at her feet.
 
The Bollywood Scene
 
The prompt is to create a photograph of a couple dressed traditionally, surrounded by lanterns and fireworks, evoking the look of a Bollywood movie poster from the 1970s. To give it an old-movie feel, use emotive stances, warm sepia tones, and textures from vintage films.
 

More From This Section

Microsoft Copilot on Windows 11 PCs

Microsoft Copilot in Windows 11 gains voice, vision, and the power to act

Apple MacBook Air with M4 in Sky Blue colour

Apple prepares MacBook Pro with OLED touchscreen, punch-hole camera: Report

OPPO Find X9 series

OPPO Find X9 series coming to India, global launch set for October 28

Facebook Messenger

Meta to retire Messenger app for Windows, Mac on December 15: Details here

OriginOS 6

OriginOS 6 set to arrive on these Vivo, iQOO smartphones from November 2025

Topics : Diwali impact Diwali Celebration Diwali Gemini AI Google's AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon