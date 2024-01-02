Top 5 OTT movies to watch in January 2024, check the complete list below

A great news for all the movie lovers out there, as you can explore some top OTT movies, which are scheduled to release early in January 2024. There are some top blockbuster movies, which include Animal to the Mean Girls. Here are the top 10 highly anticipated movies on OTT platforms. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming OTT movies:

Top 5 highly anticipated OTT movies

Night Swim

Night Swim is an upcoming American horror movie, written and directed by Bryce McGuire. The movie is based on the short film released in 2014 with the same name by McGuire and Rod Blackhurst. The movie features Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle, and Gavin Warren. The running time of the movie is 98 minutes.

Release date: January 5, 2024

Where to watch: Peacock

The Painter

The Painter is an upcoming American action thriller movie written by Brian Buccellato and directed by Kimani Ray Smith. The movie features Charlie Weber, Jon Voight, Madison Bailey and Marie Avgeropoulos. As per Wikipedia, the movie will have a limited release in the United States on January 5, 2024. The movie will be released on a digital platform on November 9, 2024.

Release date: January 9, 2024

Where to watch: Prime Video

Mean Girls

Mean Girls is an upcoming American musical comedy movie directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. in their feature film which is his first directed movie from a screenplay by Tina Fey. The movie is based on the Broadway musical of the same name which in turn was based on Mark Water's 2004 comedy movie written by Fey. The movie features Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, and Christopher Briney in pivotal roles.

Release date: January 8, 2024

Where to watch: Paramount

Animal

After doing whopping business at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal movie is scheduled to release on OTT platforms in January 2024. This is a New Year gift from the makers to the audience. The movie has collected around 890 crore across the world. The movie was made with over Rs 100 crore budget.

Release date: January 26, 2023

Where to watch: Netflix

The Brothers Sun

The Brothers Sun is a black comedy, and it's an action thriller about an estranged Taiwanese brother. The movie follows the tale of Charles and Bruce Sun. The movie ignites the story when a mysterious assassin shoots their father, the head of a Taiwanese triad. A legendary killer Taipei travels to Los Angeles to protect his mother and naive young brother, who has been protected by his family's criminal activity.

Release date: January 4, 2024

Where to watch: Netflix