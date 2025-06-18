Home / Entertainment / Scarlett Johansson says joining Jurassic World fulfils her lifelong dream

Scarlett Johansson says joining Jurassic World fulfils her lifelong dream

Jurassic World: Rebirth: Scarlett Johansson joins the iconic dinosaur saga in Jurassic World Rebirth, premiering July 2, 2025. The film promises fresh thrills, adventure, and a stellar cast

Sudeep Singh Rawat
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 4:22 PM IST
At the star-studded world premiere of Jurassic World: Rebirth at London’s Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, Scarlett Johansson lit up the red carpet — not just as a Hollywood icon, but as a lifelong fan stepping into a world she had dreamed of since childhood. 
“I was 10 when I saw Jurassic Park, and it left a mark on me,” Johansson told Reuters. “For the next thirty years, I would’ve done anything to be part of this universe.” 
Now, under the direction of Rogue One filmmaker Gareth Edwards, she finally joins the legendary franchise that first sparked her imagination.

Jurassic World: Rebirth plot overview

The story follows a team of specialists who venture to a forbidden island, home to a secret research facility tied to the original Jurassic Park. 
Their mission: to retrieve DNA samples from three unique dinosaurs in hopes of achieving a groundbreaking medical breakthrough. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), and Rupert Friend in lead roles.
Rupert Friend called the experience "exhilarating," saying, “I love adventure. I love being taken on a ride where you don’t know what’s going to happen. I love the unknown. I love risk.” 
Director Edwards admitted that the pressure of reviving such a beloved franchise truly hit him at the premiere. “It’s all front and centre here. It feels a bit weird to be honest. I can’t quite get my head around it,” he said.

Jurassic World: Rebirth cast 

Here’s the list of Jurassic World: Rebirth cast:
  • Scarlett Johansson
  • Mahershala Ali
  • Jonathan Bailey
  • Rupert Friend
  • Manuel Garcia-Rulfo
  • Luna Blaise
  • David Iacono
  • Audrina Miranda
  • Ed Skrein
  • Philippine Velge
  • Bechir Sylvain

About Jurassic World: Rebirth

Set as a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022), Jurassic World: Rebirth is the seventh instalment in the globally popular Jurassic Park franchise. Written by David Koepp, who also penned Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World (1997), and directed by Gareth Edwards, the film introduces a fresh ensemble cast including Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey.
 
Filming took place across Thailand, Malta, and the UK between June and September 2024. The movie had its premiere on June 17, 2025, and is set for theatrical release on July 2, 2025, by Universal Pictures.

Topics :EntertainmentHollywoodmovies

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

