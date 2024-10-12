Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Diwali clash: Cinema owners struggle to allocate shows for big releases

Diwali clash: Cinema owners struggle to allocate shows for big releases

From metro cities to Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, theatres are feeling the heat as they navigate the high-stakes festive clash between huge films like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

movie theatre

Representative image

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As Diwali approaches, Bollywood is gearing up for a cinematic showdown like never before. The much-anticipated releases of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have set the Hindi film industry abuzz, with both trailers hinting at a blockbuster potential. Industry insiders are already predicting box-office collections to soar to around Rs 1,000 crore.

However, cinema owners are under increasing pressure from distributors, who are pushing for more showtimes and screen space for these blockbuster releases. Theatres, from bustling metro cities to smaller Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, are grappling with the demands of this high-stakes festive showdown, as reported by The Economic Times.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Single-screen theatres face a tough choice

The report quoted Anil Bohra, owner of theatre City Light in Gujarat's Palanpur, as saying that single-screen theatre owners are finding themselves in a bind as they struggle to allocate showtimes between two of the most anticipated Diwali releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The simultaneous release of these films may diminish their box-office potential, and the films could have performed even better if they were released on separate dates, Bohra said.

The report quoted Brijesh Tandon, a film exhibitor from the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh regions, saying that both films are poised to be massive box-office hits, but the clash was avoidable. 

According to the 2024 Ficci-EY media and entertainment report, India boasts a total of 9,742 cinema screens, with single-screen theatres forming the majority, while around 25-26 per cent are multiplexes.

More From This Section

Flipkart

E-commerce sales hit $6.5 billion in a week, up 26% during festive season

IIM Lucknow, IIM, Indian Institute of Management

Top banks, consultancies lead the charge at IIM Lucknow's summer placements

Fuelmaster JCB NXT 215 LC 2

JCB plans to make machines 'greener' by reducing fossil fuel consumption

Corporate, CXO

Stability or ambition? Here is what Indian corporate CEOs prioritise

Premiumreal estate

Truth about India's realty prices: Underperfoming amid lofty projections

Distribution powerhouses at play

Singham Again is being distributed by PVR Inox Pictures, the distribution arm of multiplex giant PVR Inox, which operates 1,747 screens nationwide. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is being distributed by AA Films, owned by veteran distributor Anil Thadani, known for his pan-India success. 

The report quoted industry insiders as saying that multiplexes with five or more screens can easily accommodate both films, sparing them from any major losses. However, the real pressure is on single-screen cinema owners, who are feeling the heat from distributors of both films, vying for more showtimes.

The report quoted independent film distributor and trade analyst Shaaminder Malik as saying, “Exhibitors cannot afford to upset distributors of both films. If Singham Again has big stars and a big studio attached to it, then one cannot underestimate Anil Thadani, who is distributing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He has a long-established record, brand name, and quite a standing in the industry.”

Trade analysts also point out that the running time of the two films could impact the number of shows each film secures. With Singham Again running close to three hours and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at about two hours and 40 minutes, exhibitors will have to make strategic decisions. However, with no other major releases scheduled for the next month, both films are expected to have strong legs at the box office, provided the opening weekend delivers the expected fireworks.

Also Read

Kalki 2898 AD

7 out of top 10 Bollywood box office earners were non-Hindi films in H1

Kalki 2898 AD

'Kalki 2898 AD' crosses Rs 1K cr at box office, no signs of slowing

Mr and Mrs Mahi

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 4: Earnings rise to over 16 crore

Mr and Mrs Mahi

Mr and Mrs Mahi released today; movie beats Fighter in advance bookings

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut postpones 'Emergency' movie release for election campaign

Topics : Bollywood box office Bollywood Hindi movies BS Web Reports cinemas cinema multiplex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon