Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections: Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is lighting up the box office with surprising strength, crossing ₹69 crore in just five days since its release on June 20, 2025. Despite being a sports comedy-drama with an emotional core — a far cry from Khan’s action-packed blockbusters like Ghajini or Dangal — the film has struck a chord with multiplex audiences, especially in urban centres.

Riding on positive word-of-mouth and a family-friendly appeal, the film is now eyeing the ₹70 crore mark, with momentum still on its side.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office Collection day 5

The film opened to a decent ₹10.7 crore on Friday. Thanks to positive word of mouth, it saw a massive 88.79% jump on Saturday, collecting ₹20.2 crore.

The upward trend continued on Sunday with ₹27.25 crore, according to Sacnilk (which is the highest single-day collection so far). However, as expected, the film experienced a significant drop on Monday, earning ₹8.5 crore. Early Tuesday numbers suggest a similar trend, with the movie collecting ₹2.65 crore by the afternoon. The total domestic collection now stands at approximately ₹69.3 crore, and it’s expected to surpass ₹75 crore by the end of the day. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has outperformed expectations, especially for a non-masala, emotion-driven film. While it’s not on the scale of Aamir’s earlier blockbusters like Ghajini or Dangal, it has still managed to make a mark, particularly in urban centres and multiplexes. The film’s emotional core, combined with humour and a strong message, seems to be resonating well with the audience.

Sitaare Zameen Par day-wise collection Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 10.7 Cr

₹ 10.7 Cr Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 20.2 Cr

₹ 20.2 Cr Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 27.25 Cr

₹ 27.25 Cr Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 8.5 Cr

₹ 8.5 Cr Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 2.65 Cr

₹ 2.65 Cr Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections Total ₹ 69.3 Cr About Sitaare Zameen Par Directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual successor to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par. It is an official Hindi remake of the Spanish film Champions (2018). The film stars Genelia D'Souza as Gulshan’s wife, along with Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, and many others in supporting roles.