Home / Entertainment / Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan injured in late-night car crash

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan injured in late-night car crash

Indian Idol Season 12 winner, Pawandeep Rajan, was injured in a late-night car accident while heading to Delhi from his hometown, Champawat. The accident occurred around 3:40 am

Pawandeep Rajan

Pawandeep Rajan (Image: instagram.com/pawandeeprajan)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Singer Pawandeep Rajan, who rose to national fame after winning Indian Idol Season 12, was injured in a major car accident in the early hours of Monday, May 5, 2025. The accident occurred around 3:40 am while he was en route to Delhi from Champawat, Uttarakhand.
 
The singer is said to be critically injured. A video showing Pawandeep receiving treatment at the hospital has surfaced online and is widely circulating across social media platforms. 
 
Fans and fellow artists have been posting messages of support, praying for his speedy recovery. However, there has been no official statement from his family or management regarding his current medical condition. 
 

Where did the accident take place?

The accident happened on National Highway 9, near the CO office of Gajraula police station, Amroha, in UP, at around 3.40 am today. 

Akhilesh Pradhan, the Gajraula police station in-charge, said that Pawandeep's car, an MG Hector, hit a parked Eicher Canter from behind. 
 
Police rushed to the spot after receiving the information and admitted the injured to a private hospital for first aid. Later, the singer was referred to a private hospital in Noida, where he was taken by his family members. 

Three people injured

Apart from Pawandeep, two other people were also injured. He was going to Delhi from his hometown, Champawat, for a program when they met with an accident.
 
As per reports, the driver might have fallen asleep as his car lost its balance. The police are investigating the matter to find the real cause of the accident.

Who is Pawandeep Rajan?

Pawandeep is a singer who rose to fame after winning Indian Idol 12 for his soulful voice and versatility. The artist, who hailed from the Champawat district of the Uttarakhand state, belongs to a musical background. His mother, Saroj Rajan, father, Suresh Rajan, and sister, Jyotideep Rajan, are well-known Kumaoni folk musicians.
 
He won the award for the youngest tabla player when he was just 2, and later won 'The Voice of India' in 2015 before winning Indian Idol 12.

First Published: May 05 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

