Monday, May 05, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / HIT 3 vs Retro box office collection day 5: Nani beats Suriya at BO race

HIT 3 vs Retro box office collection day 5: Nani beats Suriya at BO race

HIT 3 and Retro, both released in theatres on May 1, 2025. After a strong opening, Nani's action thriller continues to outpace the Tamil romantic drama at the box office

HIT 3 vs Retro

HIT 3 vs Retro

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HIT 3 vs Retro Box Office Collection: Nani and Srinidhi Shetty-starrer HIT: The Third Case is clashing with Suriya and Pooja Hegde's movie Retro. Both films premiered in theatres on May 1, 2025, capitalising on the Labour Day holiday.
 
While both movies received positive reviews from critics and fans alike, Nani’s crime-action thriller is currently leading the box office race — despite carrying an 'A' (Adult) certificate from the CBFC.
 
After the first weekend, Nani's movie managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark, while Retro 3 earned around Rs 42 crore. However, the real challenge for both movies was Monday, and seeing the collections so far, it seems like Nani's actioner will continue to lead.
 

HIT 3 vs Retro box office collection day 5

As per industry tracker, Sacnilk, HIT 3 has minted around Rs 1.57 crore (at the time of writing), taking its total collection to ₹ 53.72 crore. This number is expected to surge significantly by the end of the day. HIT: The Third Case had an overall 22.87% Telugu occupancy on Monday, May 05, 2025, Sacnilk reported.
 
On the other hand, Retro was not far behind during the day. Suriya's movie has made a business of Rs 1.3 crore (as of now), this number is bound to surge by the end of the day. Sacnilk also mentioned that the Retro had an overall 20.60% Tamil occupancy today. 

Also Read

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' poster out

'Sitaare Zameen Par' poster out: Release date of Aamir Khan film announced

Pawandeep Rajan

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan injured in late-night car crash

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam may face ban from Kannada film industry after Pahalgam remark

PM Modi, WAVES

WAVES Bazaar fuels global entertainment ties with ₹800 crore deals

Netflix

Netflix's India investment created $2 bn in economic impact from 2021-24

Raid 2’s impact

Both Retro and HIT 3 would have done much better, but Ajay Devgn's Raid, which has garnered over 70 crore during the weekend, emerged as the biggest challenge for them, especially in North India. 

About Retro and HIT 3

Retro is a 2025 Tamil-language romantic action drama movie written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The movie is produced by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment, featuring Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. 
 
While HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) is a 2025 Telugu-language action thriller film, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions. The movie stars Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. 
 
Both movies were released in theatres on May 1, 2025.

More From This Section

Babil Khan

Babil Khan breaks silence after viral video, returns to Instagram amid buzz

panchayat season 4

Panchayat season 4: Politics heats up Phulera as Pradhan-ji eyes election

Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn

Raid 2 box office Day 2: Ajay Devgn film logs second-best opening of 2025

HIT: The third case

HIT 3 box office collection Day 1: Nani scores franchise's biggest opener

OTT releases for this week. May 2, 2025

OTT releases this week: List of must-watch movies and shows to stream

Topics : Entertainment Indian Box Office Box office movies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon