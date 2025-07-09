Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar Ali: Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar, known for her standout performances in the reality TV show Tamasha Ghar and the 2015 film Jalaibee, has tragically passed away. According to multiple media reports, her lifeless body was discovered in her apartment in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area on Tuesday, almost three weeks after her death.
Humaira had been living alone in her flat for the past seven years. As per Geo TV, neighbours grew alarmed after detecting a strong, unpleasant smell emanating from her apartment and noticed a lack of activity for several days. Their concerns led them to alert the authorities.
Police discover the body after forced entry
Police arrived at the DHA residence around 3:15 PM. When repeated knocks went unanswered, officers broke the lock and entered the apartment, where they found the decomposed body. Her remains were promptly sent to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for a post-mortem examination.
Area police chief Syed Asad Raza confirmed that the body had been lying there for several days. Dr Summaiya Syed, a police surgeon, stated the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, suggesting she had been dead for approximately two weeks.
No immediate signs of foul play
Following the grim discovery, forensic teams were deployed to collect evidence from the scene. Police officials estimate Humaira may have died 15 to 20 days prior to being found. While investigations are ongoing, preliminary findings suggest there are no immediate signs of foul play. Authorities are currently treating the case as a possible natural death, pending confirmation from medical reports.