Monday, July 07, 2025 | 11:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Metro in Dino box office report: Anurag Basu film holds steady over weekend

Metro in Dino box office report: Anurag Basu film holds steady over weekend

Anurag Basu's film, Metro in Dino, has been holding steady at the box office. The Sacnilk report says that the film has raked in over ₹16 crore in its first weekend. It was released on July 4

Metro in Dino box office collection

Metro in Dino box office collection

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

‘Metro… in Dino,’ directed by Anurag Basu, has been doing well at the box office since its July 4, 2025, release. The Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan-starrer suffered a significant decline in collections on its first Monday after a decent start over the weekend. According to early live data from Sacnik, the box office collections dropped sharply to about Rs 0.03 crore on Day 4 (Monday).
 
The sudden fall in earnings has cast doubt on the film’s long-term box office prospects. Sacnilk estimates that the current total collection in India is at Rs 16.61 crore. Later this evening, the final Day 4 numbers will be verified. 

Metro in Dino box office collection: Day-wise box office breakup (Source: Sacnilk)

Friday (day 1): Rs 3.5 crore
Saturday (day 2): Rs 6 crore
Sunday (day 3): Rs 7.25 crore
Monday (day 4): Rs 0.03 crore (until now)
 
Total: Rs 16.78 crore. 

Metro in Dino box office ‘occupancy’

The film opened with ₹3.5 crore on its first day and witnessed a strong jump on day 2, earning ₹6 crore – a sharp 71% rise in collections. On Sunday, Metro... in Dino had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 39.91%. In terms of audience, morning shows attracted 15.98% of the audience, afternoon shows 46.62%, and evening shows 57.14%.
 
Chennai had the highest occupancy rate at 69%, indicating that the movie did best in southern cities. Hyderabad recorded 34.5%, followed by Bengaluru with 46.5%.   

Metro in Dino OTT release: When and where to watch online?

Release platform- Netflix
Release date- No 'official' announcement
Release date (estimated)- By late August or early September (Films usually reach an online platform from 45 to 60 days after their theatrical release). 

Metro in Dino: The plot 

Anurag Basu is the director of the musical romantic drama Metro… in Dino. It is a spiritual sequel to his initial part, 'Life... In a Metro' from 2007. The late actor Irrfan Khan, who appeared in the original movie, came up with the concept for this follow-up. Critics have given the movie favourable reviews since it came out, praising the cast's performances, soundtrack, and emotional depth.
 
Metro… In Dino follows four new couples as they experience the highs and lows of relationships, love, and heartbreak in various cities. The film depicts how each of these experiences is interconnected in some manner, weaving a network of contemporary love stories that mirror the fast-paced, emotionally shifting world of today.

Metro in Dino cast and crew

Actors involved:
 
Anupam Kher, 
Neena Gupta, 
Konkona Sen Sharma, 
Pankaj Tripathi, 
Aditya Roy Kapur, 
Sara Ali Khan, 
Ali Fazal, and 
Fatima Sana Shaikh. 
 
1. Director- Anurag Basu
2. Music composer- Pritam
3. Production- T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions.
 

 

 

More From This Section

streaming services, cable operators, OTT users

Kaalidhar Laapata to Good Wife, here are the top OTT releases for this week

Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther

The Traitors India prize money: How much did Uorfi & Nikita win in finale?

Bigg Boss 19 'tentative' list of contestants

Bigg Boss 19 leaked list: Ram Kapoor, Mamta Kulkarni, more in Salman's show

Premium(From left) Movies Sitaare Zameen Par, 12th Fail, and Laapataa Ladies

Adding silver back to screen: Bold moves aim to revive movie business

The Sandman Season 2

The Sandman Season 2 release time India: Episodes 1-6 are now streaming

Topics : Indian Box Office Bollywood box office Bollywood Indian film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon