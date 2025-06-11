Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Akshay's Housefull 5 races past Salman Khan's Sikandar at box office

Housefull 5 has raked in ₹111.25 crore in 5 days, surpassing Salman Khan's Sikandar to become 2025's 4th top Hindi grosser

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Housefull 5 box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 5 is on a riotous box office roll, smashing past Salman Khan’s Sikandar and collecting a whopping ₹111.25 crore in just five days. 
 
The fifth film in the blockbuster comedy franchise has turned out to be one of 2025’s most unexpected money-spinners – full of laughs, glamour, and packed theatres.
 
Released on 6 June, Housefull 5 didn’t just draw crowds – it dominated the weekend. With back-to-back houseful shows and foot-tapping songs, it’s now officially the 4th highest-grossing Hindi film of the year – leaving Salman’s action-packed Sikandar behind in the dust.
 

Housefull 5: Day-wise collection

  • Housefull 5 Friday (Day 1): ₹24 crore
  • Housefull 5 Saturday (Day 2): ₹31 crore
  • Housefull 5 Sunday (Day 3): ₹32.5 crore
  • Housefull 5 Monday (Day 4): ₹13 crore
  • Housefull 5 Tuesday (Day 5): ₹11.25 crore 
  • Housefull 5 Wednesday (Day 6): ₹2.35 Crore (early estimates)
 
This brings the total five-day all-language India net collection to ₹111.25 crore (as per Sacnilk). The film’s mix of slapstick humour, chartbuster songs, and a star-studded ensemble ensured full houses in multiplexes and single screens alike.

Salman Khan’s Sikandar collection

While Salman Khan’s action-packed Sikandar had a solid start – earning ₹26 crore on its first Sunday and rising to ₹29 crore on Monday – it quickly lost momentum:

  • Week 1 total: ₹90.25 crore
  • Week 2: ₹17.55 crore
  • Week 3: ₹2.1 crore
 
After 22 days, Sikandar’s net total stood at ₹110.1 crore, just below what Housefull 5 amassed in five days. This marks a significant box office win for Akshay Kumar’s comedy venture over Khan’s action entertainer.

Akshay Kumar’s comeback

The success of Housefull 5 marks a strong comeback for Akshay Kumar, who had previously delivered two other 2025 hits—Sky Force and Kesari 2—after facing a string of flops. With Housefull 5 now among the top earners of the year, all eyes are on whether it can climb even higher on the list in the coming weeks.

Housefull 5: Cast

Here’s the cast of Housefull 5:
  • Akshay Kumar
  • Riteish Deshmukh
  • Fardeen Khan
  • Abhishek A. Bachchan
  • Sonam Bajwa
  • Jacqueline Fernandez
  • Nargis Fakhri
  • Dino Morea
  • Chitrangada Singh
  • Shreyas Talpade

About Housefull 5

Housefull 5 is the latest instalment in the hugely successful Housefull franchise, known for its over-the-top humour, quirky plotlines, and large ensemble casts. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film was released in theatres on June 6, 2025.
First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

