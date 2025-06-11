Housefull 5 box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 5 is on a riotous box office roll, smashing past Salman Khan’s Sikandar and collecting a whopping ₹111.25 crore in just five days.
The fifth film in the blockbuster comedy franchise has turned out to be one of 2025’s most unexpected money-spinners – full of laughs, glamour, and packed theatres.
Released on 6 June, Housefull 5 didn’t just draw crowds – it dominated the weekend. With back-to-back houseful shows and foot-tapping songs, it’s now officially the 4th highest-grossing Hindi film of the year – leaving Salman’s action-packed Sikandar behind in the dust.
Housefull 5: Day-wise collection
- Housefull 5 Friday (Day 1): ₹24 crore
- Housefull 5 Saturday (Day 2): ₹31 crore
- Housefull 5 Sunday (Day 3): ₹32.5 crore
- Housefull 5 Monday (Day 4): ₹13 crore
- Housefull 5 Tuesday (Day 5): ₹11.25 crore
- Housefull 5 Wednesday (Day 6): ₹2.35 Crore (early estimates)
This brings the total five-day all-language India net collection to ₹111.25 crore (as per Sacnilk). The film’s mix of slapstick humour, chartbuster songs, and a star-studded ensemble ensured full houses in multiplexes and single screens alike.
Salman Khan’s Sikandar collection
While Salman Khan’s action-packed Sikandar had a solid start – earning ₹26 crore on its first Sunday and rising to ₹29 crore on Monday – it quickly lost momentum:
Also Read
- Week 1 total: ₹90.25 crore
- Week 2: ₹17.55 crore
- Week 3: ₹2.1 crore
After 22 days, Sikandar’s net total stood at ₹110.1 crore, just below what Housefull 5 amassed in five days. This marks a significant box office win for Akshay Kumar’s comedy venture over Khan’s action entertainer.
Akshay Kumar’s comeback
The success of Housefull 5 marks a strong comeback for Akshay Kumar, who had previously delivered two other 2025 hits—Sky Force and Kesari 2—after facing a string of flops. With Housefull 5 now among the top earners of the year, all eyes are on whether it can climb even higher on the list in the coming weeks.
Housefull 5: Cast
Here’s the cast of Housefull 5:
- Akshay Kumar
- Riteish Deshmukh
- Fardeen Khan
- Abhishek A. Bachchan
- Sonam Bajwa
- Jacqueline Fernandez
- Nargis Fakhri
- Dino Morea
- Chitrangada Singh
- Shreyas Talpade
About Housefull 5
Housefull 5 is the latest instalment in the hugely successful Housefull franchise, known for its over-the-top humour, quirky plotlines, and large ensemble casts. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film was released in theatres on June 6, 2025.Housefull 5