Home / Entertainment / Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Deverakonda's Kingdom face delay

Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Deverakonda's Kingdom face delay

Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited movie 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', which was originally scheduled to release on June 12, 2025, is reportedly facing a delay and might clash with Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

The wait continues for fans of Pawan Kalyan, as his much-awaited period action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, earlier slated to hit theatres on June 12, 2025, is reportedly delayed yet again. Industry insiders suggest that incomplete post-production work is behind the latest setback, pushing the film’s release further down the calendar.
 
According to a report by Indiaglitz Telugu, the film is still deep in post-production work, with significant VFX work and final edits underway. These delays have cast doubt on the June 12 release timeline. While July 4, 2025, is now being speculated as the new release date, the makers have yet to make any official announcement.
 
 
Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom is also reportedly facing another release date push, leaving fans disappointed. 
 
Kingdom, initially planned for a May 30, 2025, release, and later rescheduled for July 4, is also rumoured to face further delays. Ongoing reshoots are reportedly contributing to the uncertainty surrounding its final release date.

The overlapping timelines of both big-budget films have sparked frustration among fans. Many have taken to social media, criticising the repeated postponements and labelling them as “highly unprofessional.”

Why is Hari Hara Veera Mallu highly anticipated?

Set during the Mughal era, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period action-adventure film that follows the daring exploits of an outlaw on a mission to steal the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond. Originally directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and later completed by A.M. Jyothi Krishna, the film features Bobby Deol as the antagonist, alongside a star-studded cast including Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, and Satyaraj.
 
Production for the film began in 2020 but the movie encountered multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Pawan Kalyan’s political commitments. The movie is also speculated to be the first instalment in a potential franchise.

About Pawan Kalyan Film Hari Hara Veera Mallu

This grand-scale period drama combines historical fiction with high-octane action. The film is jointly directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A.M. Jyothi Krishna, and includes a talented ensemble. Despite its tumultuous production journey, expectations remain high. Kalyan will also be seen later in the year in They Call Him OG, a gangster thriller set for release on September 25, 2025.

About Vijay Deverakonda Kingdom

Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is part of a two-part cinematic saga. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev, and Koushik Mahata in key roles. Like Hari Hara Veera Mallu, its final release date is currently uncertain, with official announcements still pending.
 

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

