Top 5 OTT releases this week: Squid Game S3, Panchayat 4, Raid 2 and more

OTT Release this week: It’s a blockbuster weekend for OTT fans as multiple highly anticipated shows and films drop across major platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5. Whether you’re into suspense-filled thrillers, emotionally gripping dramas, or light-hearted rural comedy, there’s something fresh and binge-worthy waiting to be streamed.

From Squid Game returning with its deadliest round yet to Panchayat diving deep into Phulera's political chaos, this week’s lineup is packed with tension, twists, emotion, and entertainment. So, grab your popcorn – here’s your ultimate weekend watchlist:

Top 5 OTT shows releasing this week:

1. Squid Game Season 3

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Psychological Drama, Thriller Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Greg Chun, Wi Ha-Joon Netflix’s Squid Game Season 3 has officially premiered, plunging viewers back into its brutal world of betrayal, sacrifice, and survival. Picking up after the bloody cliffhanger of Season 2, the new chapter follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) at his most vulnerable—haunted by a failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a shocking betrayal. Yet the deadly games show no mercy. As he and the surviving players are drawn into even more perilous challenges, each decision comes with devastating consequences. Meanwhile, In-ho (Lee Byung-hun) resumes his role as the enigmatic Front Man to welcome a new group of mysterious VIPs, while his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the hidden island—unaware that a traitor is among them.

2. Panchayat Season 4 Platform: Prime Video Genre: Political Drama, Comedy Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav The much-loved rural comedy-drama Panchayat returns with a fresh dose of humour, heart, and village politics. In Season 4, tensions rise in Phulera as Pradhan Ji and Bhushan face off in a high-stakes election showdown. Staying true to its roots, the series continues to deliver its signature blend of warmth and wit, while diving deeper into power struggles and the everyday quirks of rural life. With its relatable storytelling and emotional depth, Panchayat once again strikes a perfect balance between comedy and social commentary.

3. Raid 2 Platform: Netflix Genre: Political Drama, Crime Thriller Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor Ajay Devgn returns as the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, a gripping political thriller packed with tension, twists, and high-stakes drama. This time, after a botched raid derails his efforts, Patnaik is reassigned to Bhoj—only to find himself locking horns with the ruthless and influential Dada Bhai, played menacingly by Riteish Deshmukh. When he’s suddenly suspended, Patnaik doesn’t back down—instead, he goes rogue, risking everything to bring a corrupt political empire to its knees. With intense performances, razor-sharp writing, and a story that keeps you hooked till the end, Raid 2 raises the stakes and delivers a punchy follow-up to the 2018 hit.

4. The Brutalist Platform: JioHotstar Genre: Period drama Cast: Adrien Corbet, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn Directed by Brady Corbet, this striking drama stars Academy Award winner Adrien Brody as a gifted architect escaping the turmoil of postwar Europe in search of a fresh start. Arriving in America with hopes of rebuilding his life, career, and fractured marriage, he finds himself in Pennsylvania—a land of opportunity but also unfamiliar challenges. His talent soon catches the eye of a powerful industrialist, played by Guy Pearce, whose ambition and influence pose a new kind of threat. As ambition clashes with ideals, the story unfolds into a gripping tale of reinvention, power, and survival. The film begins streaming on June 28.

5. Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting Platform: ZEE5 Genre: Mystery, Thriller Cast: Abhignya Vuthaluru, Ramaraju, Charan Lakkaraju Set in the eerie backdrop of 1980s Viraatapalem, a village haunted by a deadly curse, this gripping series unravels a mystery steeped in fear and superstition. For over a decade, no weddings have taken place—every bride mysteriously dies on her wedding day. With the village population dwindling to only the very young and the very old, hope seems all but lost. That is, until a fearless police constable (Abhignya Vuthaluru) arrives and refuses to buy into the myth. Joining forces with a reformed convict, she digs into a dark secret the villagers are desperate to keep hidden. The series premieres on June 27.

