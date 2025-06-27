Home / Entertainment / Top 5 OTT releases this week: Squid Game S3, Panchayat 4, Raid 2 and more

Top 5 OTT releases this week: Squid Game S3, Panchayat 4, Raid 2 and more

OTT releases this week: From political thrillers to twisted mysteries and fan-favourite comedies, this week's streaming lineup brings something for every kind of viewer

video streaming, ott, online tv, over the top, content, web series, web show
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 5:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
OTT Release this week: It’s a blockbuster weekend for OTT fans as multiple highly anticipated shows and films drop across major platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5. Whether you’re into suspense-filled thrillers, emotionally gripping dramas, or light-hearted rural comedy, there’s something fresh and binge-worthy waiting to be streamed.
 
From Squid Game returning with its deadliest round yet to Panchayat diving deep into Phulera's political chaos, this week’s lineup is packed with tension, twists, emotion, and entertainment. So, grab your popcorn – here’s your ultimate weekend watchlist:

Top 5 OTT shows releasing this week:

Form Squid Game session 3 to Raid 2 OTT Release this week (27 june to 4th July) 

1. Squid Game Season 3

Platform: Netflix
Genre: Psychological Drama, Thriller
Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Greg Chun, Wi Ha-Joon
 
Netflix’s Squid Game Season 3 has officially premiered, plunging viewers back into its brutal world of betrayal, sacrifice, and survival. Picking up after the bloody cliffhanger of Season 2, the new chapter follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) at his most vulnerable—haunted by a failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a shocking betrayal. Yet the deadly games show no mercy. As he and the surviving players are drawn into even more perilous challenges, each decision comes with devastating consequences. Meanwhile, In-ho (Lee Byung-hun) resumes his role as the enigmatic Front Man to welcome a new group of mysterious VIPs, while his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the hidden island—unaware that a traitor is among them.

2. Panchayat Season 4

Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Political Drama, Comedy
Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav
 
The much-loved rural comedy-drama Panchayat returns with a fresh dose of humour, heart, and village politics. In Season 4, tensions rise in Phulera as Pradhan Ji and Bhushan face off in a high-stakes election showdown. Staying true to its roots, the series continues to deliver its signature blend of warmth and wit, while diving deeper into power struggles and the everyday quirks of rural life. With its relatable storytelling and emotional depth, Panchayat once again strikes a perfect balance between comedy and social commentary.

3. Raid 2

Platform: Netflix
Genre: Political Drama, Crime Thriller
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor
 
Ajay Devgn returns as the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, a gripping political thriller packed with tension, twists, and high-stakes drama. This time, after a botched raid derails his efforts, Patnaik is reassigned to Bhoj—only to find himself locking horns with the ruthless and influential Dada Bhai, played menacingly by Riteish Deshmukh. When he’s suddenly suspended, Patnaik doesn’t back down—instead, he goes rogue, risking everything to bring a corrupt political empire to its knees. With intense performances, razor-sharp writing, and a story that keeps you hooked till the end, Raid 2 raises the stakes and delivers a punchy follow-up to the 2018 hit.

4. The Brutalist

Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Period drama
Cast: Adrien Corbet, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn
 
Directed by Brady Corbet, this striking drama stars Academy Award winner Adrien Brody as a gifted architect escaping the turmoil of postwar Europe in search of a fresh start. Arriving in America with hopes of rebuilding his life, career, and fractured marriage, he finds himself in Pennsylvania—a land of opportunity but also unfamiliar challenges. His talent soon catches the eye of a powerful industrialist, played by Guy Pearce, whose ambition and influence pose a new kind of threat. As ambition clashes with ideals, the story unfolds into a gripping tale of reinvention, power, and survival. The film begins streaming on June 28.

5. Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting

Platform: ZEE5
Genre: Mystery, Thriller
Cast: Abhignya Vuthaluru, Ramaraju, Charan Lakkaraju
 
Set in the eerie backdrop of 1980s Viraatapalem, a village haunted by a deadly curse, this gripping series unravels a mystery steeped in fear and superstition. For over a decade, no weddings have taken place—every bride mysteriously dies on her wedding day. With the village population dwindling to only the very young and the very old, hope seems all but lost. That is, until a fearless police constable (Abhignya Vuthaluru) arrives and refuses to buy into the myth. Joining forces with a reformed convict, she digs into a dark secret the villagers are desperate to keep hidden. The series premieres on June 27.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PVR INOX sees film re-releases gaining traction amid BO uncertainty

Film body slams Diljit Dosanjh's casting in Border 2 amid Sardaar Ji 3 row

Marvel's Ironheart kicks off with a bang: Where to watch the new series

Sitaare Zameen Par box office day 6: Aamir Khan's film eyes ₹100 crore mark

Diljit defends controversial casting in 'Sardaar Ji 3', FWICE wants ban

Topics :Entertainmentweb seriesBest moviesOTT users

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story