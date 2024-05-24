Top 5 upcoming OTT releases to watch this week, check how to watch

Every week, several movies and series are released on different OTT platforms, especially for binge-watching during the weekend. The audience can witness some of the best projects on their TV or laptop screens. The much-awaited third season of Panchayat will also premiere next week.

Not only Panchayat, there are many other OTT movies or series like The Kardashians, Atlas, Crew and more releasing this week. But if you want to make your weekend full of entertainment and need clarification about what to watch and where, here are the top 5 OTT movies/series releasing this week.

Top 5 OTT releases

Atlas

Atlas is an American science fiction action-thriller movie which is directed by Brad Peyton and written by Leo Sardanian and Aron Eli Coleite. The movie features Simu Liu, Jennifer Lopez, Sterling K. Brown and Mark Strong in pivotal roles.

This is the story of Atlas Shepherd, who is a brilliant data analyst and hates people. She has a deep distrust of artificial intelligence which captures a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past when plans go awry. Atlas' only hope to save the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

Release Date: May 24, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

Crew

The Crew is a 2024 Indian Hindi-language heist comedy directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. The movie features Kareena Kapoor Khan. Tabu and Kriti Sanon play the role of air hostesses. Apart from this cast, the movie also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in supporting roles. The movie was released in theatres on March 29, 2024, and it was made with a budget of Rs 75 crore and minted Rs 156.36 crore.

Release Date: May 24, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Kardashians

The Kardashians' fifth season will be available on Disney Hotstar and those who watched the previous season of the Kardashian sisters can enjoy the latest season this weekend. The season takes forward the lives of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall and Kris as they continue to balance their personal lives along with their career.

Release Date: May 23, 2024

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Panchayat Season 3

Finally, the wait for the third season of Panchayat is over as the series is scheduled to release on Prime Video on May 28. In this season, the Panchayat characters are getting entangled in the matter of heart and politics. This season will again feature Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy and Sanvikaa, who will reprise their roles.

Release date: May 28

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a Hindi-language movie about the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The movie is directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep Hooda who will also play the titular role of Savarkar.

The movie presents a detailed biographical sketch of Savarkar's life which includes the key events from his childhood. However, the movie was criticised for “distorting history and promoting a one-sided agenda,” but received praise for the performance of the actors.

Release Date: May 28, 2024

Where to Watch: Zee5