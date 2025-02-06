Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Jurassic World: Rebirth trailer, get ready for a new scientific expedition

Jurassic World: Rebirth trailer, get ready for a new scientific expedition

Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer: The much anticipated fifth instalment of the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World: Rebirth, is all set to hit theatres on July 2, 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth

Jurassic World: Rebirth

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The trailer of Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson-strarrer 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' is out. The movie is all set to take the legendary franchise to the next level.
 
The action-packed movie will be released in theatres across the world on July 2 and feature Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Ed Skrein.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Plot

The latest part of the series is hitting theatres after five years and this part shows a world where dinosaurs are on the edge of extinction. A team embarks on  the scientific expedition to obtain genetic samples of the three largest surviving dinosaurs; on land, in the air, and beneath the sea, which will be a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.
 

Watch Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer Here

 

Jurassic World: Rebirth Cast

Scarlett Johansson plays the role of Zora Bennet, a covert operations specialist who is on a top-secret mission, while Jonathan Bailey stars as Dr Henry Loomis, a brilliant palaeontologist and Mahershala Ali plays Zora’s most trusted ally, Duncan Kincaid, a seasoned field leader.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan

Main Hoon Na 2: Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan to reunite for the sequel

Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi box office report Day 1: Ajith Kumar film eyes strong opening

South Indian Actress, Pushpalatha dies at 87 in Chennai

South Indian actress Pushpalatha dies at 87 in Chennai due to health issues

The Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: Marvel dismisses rumours of using AI in poster creation

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' teaser: Neeraj Pandey takes it to next level

What is the release date of Jurassic World: Rebirth?

The much-anticipated movie is all set to hit theatres across the world on July 2, 2025.

About Jurassic World: Rebirth

Gareth Edwards directed ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ is an upcoming American science fiction action film, which is written by David Koepp.
 
It is the fourth instalment of Jurassic World film and the seventh overall in the Jurassic Park film series. The movie is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley under the banner of Amblin Entertainment and The Kennedy/Marshall Company.
 

More From This Section

2025 Retro special on Valentine week

Silsila, Chandni and more to re-release in theatres this Valentine's Week

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran concert: Chennai traffic police issues advisory on diversions

Ed Sheeran with music icon AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen before the Chennai concert 2025

Ed Sheeran 2025 India Tour: How to book tickets online, prices and more?

Chandrika Tandon

From Boardroom buzz to global chants: Chandrika Tandon's Grammy journey

Prabhas to play 'Rudra' in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'

Prabhas to play 'Rudra' in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'; first look is out

Topics : Entertainment Best movies Hollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Trent Q3 resultsBharti Airtel Q3 resultsMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsREC Q3 resultsGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon