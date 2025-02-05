Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Silsila, Chandni and more to re-release in theatres this Valentine's Week

Silsila, Chandni and more to re-release in theatres this Valentine's Week

Bollywood cult classics Silsila, Awara, Aradhana, and Chandni will be re-released in theatres with improved picture quality this Valentine's week. The screenings will begin on February 7

2025 Retro special on Valentine week

2025 Retro special on Valentine week

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Valentine's Week Re-Releases: Bollywood cult favourites Silsila, Awara, Aradhana, and Chandni will be re-released in theatres with improved picture quality, so fans of the retro film are in for a treat.
 
The National Film Archive of India, as part of the National Film Heritage Mission, is preparing to re-release Bollywood's old movie classics in 4K. On February 7, the first day of Valentine's Week, Amitabh Bachchan's "Silisila" will be released.
 
On January 24, 2025, Padmavat was recently re-released in theaters. Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone played the lead roles in the movie under the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Film on Valentine's Week 2025

1. On February 7, 2025, Amitabh Bachchan's Silisila will be released. Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, and Shashi Kapoor played the main lead in this Yash Chopra-directed film. The movie is well-known for its timeless tunes, such as "Dekha Ek Khwab" and "Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum." In 1981, it was released nationwide. Shiv-Hari composed the music.
 
2. On Valentine's Day, Feb 14, the late actor Sridevi's best-selling movie “Chandni” will be released again. Yash Chopra directed it, and Sridevi, Vinod Khanna, and Rishi Kapoor played the main leads. In 1989, it was the third highest-grossing movie. Sridevi's performance was well-received by both crowds and critics.
 
3. The next in line is Raj Kapoor's crime-drama "Awara," which is set to open in PVR and Inox theatres on February 21. Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, and Nargis played the lead in what is regarded as one of the best Hindi films in 1951. 
 
4. Rajesh Khanna's "Aradhana," which will be re-released in theatres on February 28, will come after it. 

2025 Retro special on Valentine's week 

Under the National Film Heritage Mission, the National Film Archive of India (NFDC) has restored the movie in breathtaking 4K. Using their Instagram handle, PVR Cinemas shared the news, "This month of romance, let timeless love sweep you off your feet! We're bringing iconic stories back to the big screen, including cult-classic Aradhana -- now restored in stunning 4K by NFDC - National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission."
 

 

 

More From This Section

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran concert: Chennai traffic police issues advisory on diversions

Ed Sheeran with music icon AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen before the Chennai concert 2025

Ed Sheeran 2025 India Tour: How to book tickets online, prices and more?

Chandrika Tandon

From Boardroom buzz to global chants: Chandrika Tandon's Grammy journey

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' teaser: Neeraj Pandey takes it to next level

Prabhas to play 'Rudra' in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'

Prabhas to play 'Rudra' in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'; first look is out

Topics : Bollywood Indian film industry film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon