Tamil fans are currently watching Suriya in a romantic family comedy with the release of his recent film, Vishwanath & Sons, in theatres. On August 14, 2026, the movie, which also features Mamitha Baiju in a major role, was released worldwide.

The film, written and directed by Venky Atluri, blends romance, comedy, emotion, and commercial elements. Here's all the information you need to know about the film’s OTT release as it starts its theatrical run.

Vishwanath and Sons OTT release

The Deccan Chronicle claims that Netflix has purchased Vishwanath and Sons' OTT streaming rights. After its theatrical run is over, the Suriya and Mamitha Baiju film is anticipated to make its OTT debut on the streaming platform.

Neither Netflix nor the makers have yet to formally confirm an OTT debut date. When the movie debuts on OTT, it is anticipated to be available in several languages. About Vishwanath and Sons box office collection According to Sacnilk.com, Suriya and Mamitha Baiju's family entertainer Vishwanath and Sons made almost ₹74.47 crore globally in just 2 days. In the midst of new releases, the film, which premiered on August 14, 2026, saw a decent increase in earnings throughout the weekend in both its Tamil and Telugu editions. ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and more After its theatrical release, Vishwanath and Sons has received positive reviews. Suriya's on-screen persona and the film's harmony of humour, emotion, and family-friendly entertainment have drawn special attention from early audiences.