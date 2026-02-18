The Kerala Story 2: Release date and cast of controversial sequel revealed

Nearly four years after The Kerala Story triggered heated political and social debate across the country, the makers have announced its sequel. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has unveiled the trailer of The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond, promising a narrative that, according to the team, “will not remain silent this time”.

Backed by Sunshine Pictures, the film is slated for a theatrical release on February 27, 2026. The trailer has already reignited strong reactions online, with supporters calling it “hard-hitting” and critics labelling it divisive.

Inside the Kerala Story 2 trailer

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan on ventilator support, to undergo surgery The trailer begins by warning that India may "become an Islamic state" under Sharia rule over the next 25 years. The story then abruptly shifts to Rajasthan, where a family claims that their 16-year-old daughter was forced to convert to another religion and enters a police station to file a POCSO complaint.

After that, the narrative moves to Madhya Pradesh. A young Hindu woman is allegedly manipulated into religious conversion after being tricked into marriage under false pretences. Viewers are transported back to Kerala in the third thread. A Muslim man asks his Hindu lover to live with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunshine Pictures (@sunshinepicturesofficial) He and his family are accused of forcing her to consume beef after she firmly declares that she would not convert. The other two girls' endurance following the forced conversion and their families' struggle to bring them home are also depicted in the trailer.

Netizens react to the Kerala Story 2 teaser

Sharing the trailer on social media, the makers commented, “They targeted our daughters. They broke their trust. They stole their futures. This time, we do not stay silent. The story goes beyond. Is baar sahenge nahi... ladenge. #TheKeralaStory2GoesBeyond trailer out now. In cinemas on 27th February, 2026.”

Fans showcased their feelings for the movie. One comment says, “This trailer gave me goosebumps! Can’t wait to watch the full movie.” Another said, “Hard-hitting.” A third commented, “Absolutely real thing.” Another fan wrote, “Thank you for bringing a real story.”

However, many were unhappy, calling it “another propaganda movie”. One more added, “Where is Kerala in Kerala Story?” Many users emphasised that the movie did not depict the ground reality of Kerala where all communities lived in harmony, saying the movie has political motives with elections approaching.

About the Kerala Story 2

The film, which was directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, highlights the story of three Hindu girls (Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha) whose lives take a tragic turn when they fall in love with three Muslim boys. These relationships eventually expose a calculated “agenda of religious conversion.”

Boundaries will be pushed further in the sequel, surpassing humanity, comfort, and silence. Under the Sunshine Pictures label, Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Aashin A. Shah co-produce The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, which is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on February 27, 2026.