Yodha Box Office Collection Day 4: Siddharth's movie may observe drop today

Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha managed to do a good collection at the box office despite tough competition from Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan. The movie features Siddharth Malhotra in the key role and it has delivered spectacular performances at the box office since its release. The movie managed to earn Rs 16.85 crore at the box office after three days.

There was a huge buzz before the release of the movie and that's why it managed to accumulate Rs 4.1 crore on its opening day. This number is way less than a first-day net collection of top domestic movies of 2024 such as Fighter which managed to collect Rs 22.5 crore, Shaitaan garnered Rs 14.75 crore and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has minted Rs 6.7 crore.

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 4

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is expected to witness some drop in its number on Monday, due to the working day. As of now, the movie has collected Rs 0.71 crore.

The movie had an average start and minted Rs 4.1 crore net in India, the number surge on Saturday collection of Rs 5.75 crore. The collection peaked on Sunday when it earned Rs 7 crore.

After three days of its release, Yodha has garnered Rs 16.85 crore net in India and Rs 23 crore across the world.

Yodha has an overall occupancy of 23.29 per cent in the Hindi market on Sunday. In the morning, the occupancy was 12.74 per cent and it witnessed an upward trend as the day progressed. In the evening the occupancy rate rose up to 24.62 per cent and peaked in the evening show with 32.57 per cent. It witnessed a slight dip in evening screening at 23.22 per cent.

Yodha day-wise collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] Rs 4.1 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] Rs 5.75 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 7 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] Rs 0.71 Cr (as of now)

Total Rs 17.56 Cr

What is the cast of the movie?

The movie features Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Tanuj Virwani and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

About Yodha

Yodha is an action thriller film written by Sagar Ambre and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The movie is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan under the banner of Dharma Productions. It was made with a budget of Rs 55 crore and its running time is 130 minutes. The movie was released in theatres on March 15, 2024.