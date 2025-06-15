Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Embassy in Tehran issues advisory, contact details for nationals

Indian Embassy in Tehran issues advisory, contact details for nationals

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued emergency helpline numbers for nationals living in Iran amid the country's increasing hostilities with Israel

Iran-Israel war
Rescuers work at the scene of a damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 13, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 3:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued emergency helpline numbers for nationals living in Iran amid the country's increasing hostilities with Israel.
 
In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, "In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin in Iran are required to remain in touch with the Embassy, avoid all unnecesary movements in Iran, follow Embassy social media pages for updates."
 
The Embassy also issued emergency contact details, which are as follows:
 
For call only
 
+98 9128109115
+98 9128109109

Also Read

Israel-Iran Highlights: Israeli planes to be soon over Iran, says Benjamin Netanyahu

Much of Iran's nuclear programme intact despite Israeli strikes-for now

Israel-Iran conflict may send prices higher, spark broader economic fallout

Israel FM calls Jaishankar; EAM also speaks with Iran on latest situation

Above-ground part of Iran's main nuclear site destroyed: UN nuclear chief

 
For WhatsApp
 
+98 901044557
+98 9015993320
+91 8086871709
 
Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036
Zahedan: +98 9396356649
 
Besides these contact details, the Embassy shared the link of a Telegram channel, urging Indian nationals to join it to receive updates on the situation. 
 
"Please remember, it is important not to panic, exercise due caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran," the Embassy said.
 
  On Friday, Israel had launched Operation Rising Lion to strike at Iran's nuclear, missile and military complex. The strikes left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead. Iran retaliated by launching waves of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel.  US President Donald Trump has expressed full support for Israel's actions while warning Iran that it can only avoid further destruction by agreeing to a new nuclear deal.
 
India has urged both countries to avoid any escalatory steps and said it was "deeply concerned" at the recent developments.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jaishankar discusses global rebalancing with Paris strategic community

India advises citizens in Palestine to stay vigilant, avoid movement

FTA with India brings genuine' competitive advantage, UK Parliament told

India distances itself from SCO statement on Israel-Iran conflict

Tourist spots shut after Pahalgam attack to reopen in phases: LG Sinha

Topics :IranisraelIndian embassyTehranBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story