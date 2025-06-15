Indian Embassy in Tehran issues advisory, contact details for nationals

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, "In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin in Iran are required to remain in touch with the Embassy, avoid all unnecesary movements in Iran, follow Embassy social media pages for updates."

The Embassy also issued emergency contact details, which are as follows:

For call only

+98 9128109115

+98 9128109109

For WhatsApp

+98 901044557

+98 9015993320

+91 8086871709 Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036 Zahedan: +98 9396356649 Besides these contact details, the Embassy shared the link of a Telegram channel, urging Indian nationals to join it to receive updates on the situation. "Please remember, it is important not to panic, exercise due caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran," the Embassy said. Also Read: Iran-Israel conflict, US rate decision likely to drive markets this week On Friday, Israel had launched Operation Rising Lion to strike at Iran's nuclear, missile and military complex. The strikes left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead. Iran retaliated by launching waves of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel. US President Donald Trump has expressed full support for Israel's actions while warning Iran that it can only avoid further destruction by agreeing to a new nuclear deal. On Friday, Israel had launched Operation Rising Lion to strike at Iran's nuclear, missile and military complex. The strikes left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead. Iran retaliated by launching waves of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel.US President Donald Trump has expressed full support for Israel's actions while warning Iran that it can only avoid further destruction by agreeing to a new nuclear deal.