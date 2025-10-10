Friday, October 10, 2025 | 05:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Afghan FM Muttaqi meets Jaishankar; says 'India has always stood by us'

Afghan FM Muttaqi meets Jaishankar; says 'India has always stood by us'

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Muttaqi met S Jaishankar in New Delhi, praising India as a 'close friend' and highlighting cooperation in humanitarian aid and regional peace

S Jaishankar, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi (Photo: X/S Jaishankar)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Friday that the Islamic Emirate would never allow its territory to be used against any country. Speaking during talks with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, he highlighted Kabul’s commitment to regional peace and cooperation.
 
“Afghanistan will never allow anyone to use the territory of Afghanistan against others,” Muttaqi said in his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting held at Hyderabad House.
 
He stressed that Afghanistan has always maintained good relations with India and has never made statements against it. “During the American occupation, there were many ups and downs that happened. At that time, we never made any statement against India. Rather, we always sought good relations with India,” he added.
 
 

  He further underlined the long-standing historical and cultural ties between the two nations, describing India as a "close friend" that has stood with Afghanistan in times of need. Referring to India's prompt humanitarian assistance after natural disasters, including the recent earthquake in Afghanistan's Herat province, he said, "India was the first country that responded with humanitarian efforts. Afghanistan looks at India as a close friend."
 
He emphasised that Afghanistan seeks friendly and constructive relations with India, based on mutual respect, trade, and people-to-people connections. “We hope that Afghanistan and India, on an official level and in different areas, increase their engagement and exchanges. We hope that through talks and dialogue, we can increase the level of understanding between us,” he said.     
 

India upgrades its presence in Kabul

 
In a major diplomatic move, Jaishankar announced that India’s Technical Mission in Kabul will now be upgraded to the status of the Embassy of India.
 
“India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India,” Jaishankar said.
 
He welcomed Muttaqi and his delegation, calling the visit an important step in strengthening the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan. “Your visit marks an important step in advancing our ties and affirming the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan,” Jaishankar said.
 
The talks also covered trade, commerce, and education. Jaishankar highlighted the expansion of flights between Kabul and New Delhi, increased visa facilities for Afghan students, medical professionals, and business persons, and support for Afghan cricket talent.     
 

Muttaqi's visit to India

 
Muttaqi arrived in New Delhi on October 9 for a week-long visit, the first high-level Afghan delegation to India since the Taliban assumed power in August 2021. During his visit, he will also meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, visit Agra and the Deoband seminary, and interact with the Afghan community in India.
 
The UN Security Council granted a temporary exemption on travel restrictions for Muttaqi, allowing him to stay in India until October 16. Zia Ahmad Takal, head of public relations at Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry, said the visit aims to expand relations between Kabul and New Delhi.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

