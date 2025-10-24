EAM S Jaishankar slams UN's inaction on terrorism, calls for reform

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday highlighted the challenges facing the United Nations (UN), including structural flaws and credibility gaps, saying, "all is not well with the UN."

"Its decision-making neither reflects its membership nor addresses global priorities. Its debates have become increasingly polarised and its working visibly gridlocked. Any meaningful reform is obstructed using the reform process itself. Now, financial constraints have emerged as an additional concern," Jaishankar said at an event marking the 80th anniversary of the UN, in Delhi.

He added that all member nations face a major challenge of sustaining the UN while seeking its reinvention.

Terrorists being shielded: EAM Jaishankar further slammed the global peacekeeping body for its response to terrorism, questioning Pakistan's membership in the UN Security Council. "Few examples are more telling about the challenges facing the UN than its response to terrorism. When a sitting Security Council member openly protects the very organisation that claims responsibility for the barbaric terror attack, such as at Pahalgam, what does it do to the credibility of multilateralism?" he said, raising concerns about the UN's credibility. "Similarly, if victims and perpetrators of terrorism are equated in the name of global strategy, how much more cynical can the world get? When self-proclaimed terrorists are shielded from the sanctioning process, what does it say for the sincerity of those involved?" EAM added.