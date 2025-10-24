Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM S Jaishankar slams UN's inaction on terrorism, calls for reform

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday criticised the UN's decision-making, calling it polarised and gridlocked, and raised concerns over its credibility and response to terrorism

EAM S Jaishankar said that the maintenance of international peace and security had become “lip service”, adding that the situation was even more serious when it came to development and socio-economic progress. (Photo: PTI)
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday highlighted the challenges facing the United Nations (UN), including structural flaws and credibility gaps, saying, "all is not well with the UN."
 
"Its decision-making neither reflects its membership nor addresses global priorities. Its debates have become increasingly polarised and its working visibly gridlocked. Any meaningful reform is obstructed using the reform process itself. Now, financial constraints have emerged as an additional concern," Jaishankar said at an event marking the 80th anniversary of the UN, in Delhi.
 
He added that all member nations face a major challenge of sustaining the UN while seeking its reinvention. 

Terrorists being shielded: EAM

Jaishankar further slammed the global peacekeeping body for its response to terrorism, questioning Pakistan's membership in the UN Security Council.
 
"Few examples are more telling about the challenges facing the UN than its response to terrorism. When a sitting Security Council member openly protects the very organisation that claims responsibility for the barbaric terror attack, such as at Pahalgam, what does it do to the credibility of multilateralism?" he said, raising concerns about the UN's credibility.
 
"Similarly, if victims and perpetrators of terrorism are equated in the name of global strategy, how much more cynical can the world get? When self-proclaimed terrorists are shielded from the sanctioning process, what does it say for the sincerity of those involved?" EAM added. 

Maintaining peace has become lip service: EAM

He also said that the maintenance of international peace and security had become “lip service”, adding that the situation was even more serious when it came to development and socio-economic progress. The slowing down of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Agenda 2030, Jaishankar said, reflected the growing distress of the Global South, citing trade measures, supply chain dependence and political domination as further indicators of the imbalance.
 
He concluded by saying that the UN, however flawed, must be supported in "this time of crisis", and the commitment to multilateralism must remain strong.

