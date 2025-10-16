Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UN today still reflects realities of 1945, not of 2025: EAM Jaishankar

UN today still reflects realities of 1945, not of 2025: EAM Jaishankar

The EAM underscored the need to 'recalibrate' global peacekeeping efforts in tune with evolving realities

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

S Jaishankar also called for decisions on peacekeeping mandates to be taken in close consultation with all stakeholders, including troop-contributing and host nations. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

The United Nations today "still reflects the realities of 1945, not of 2025", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, even as he asserted that for the UN to be effective, it must reform, becoming more inclusive, democratic, participative and representative of the current world.

In his address at the concluding day of the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave here, he also said the nature of conflicts have transformed with the "rise of non-state actors" and with asymmetric warfare.

The EAM underscored the need to "recalibrate" global peacekeeping efforts in tune with evolving realities.

He also called for decisions on peacekeeping mandates to be taken in close consultation with all stakeholders, including troop-contributing and host nations.

 

In his address, he recalled about his recent visit to New York to attend the 80th UN General Assembly.

"Let me share with you some key insights of that experience. One, the United Nations today still reflects the realities of 1945, not of 2025. Eighty years is a long time by any standards, and during this period, the UN membership has actually quadrupled. Two, institutions that fail to adapt risk irrelevance. Not just irrelevance, but eroding legitimacy and leaving us without recourse in times of uncertainty," the EAM said.

"Three, for the UN to be effective, it must reform, becoming more inclusive, democratic, participative, and as I said, representative of today's world. And, four, it must amplify the voices of the developing world and reflect the aspirations of the rising Global South. The UN's legitimacy, and I would say, the UN's credibility, depend on it doing so," he said.

India hosted the conclave from October 14-16, which was attended by delegates from countries that contribute troops to the UN peacekeeping missions around the globe.

The UNTCC serves as a vital forum to address operational challenges, evolving threats, interoperability, inclusivity in decision-making and the role of technology and training in strengthening UN peacekeeping missions.

On Thursday, a delegation of the members participating in the conclave called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Highlighting the positive contribution of Indian peace-keepers, the president appreciated all the participating countries in their resolve towards sustainable peace and prosperity.

She expressed her happiness over coming together of countries in the UNTCC Chiefs Conclave to collectively evolve workable framework for future peace-keeping operations in the challenging world order.

Murmu stressed on the need to "co-opt all stakeholders and exploit technology to ensure deeper cooperation, enduring friendship and safety of UN peace-keepers," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar in his address at a session held at the Manekshaw Centre, he emphasised that while UN peacekeeping remains a cornerstone of global stability, it must adapt to emerging challenges through realistic mandates, better technology and enhanced safety for peacekeepers.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi held a series of bilateral meetings with the Army chiefs of Burundi, Tanzania, Poland, Ethiopia, Nepal and Uganda during the course of the conclave, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The discussions centred on strengthening defence cooperation, enhancing interoperability and fostering closer coordination in future peacekeeping missions. These engagements reflected the conclave's overarching spirit of dialogue, partnership and shared commitment towards promoting global peace, stability and collective security, it added.

The conclave concluded with a unanimous affirmation that UN peacekeeping must "adapt to new realities" through inclusive decision-making with a stronger voice for troop-contributing nations.

And, also safeguard peacekeepers and ensure their safety through realistic mandates, leverage indigenous and cost-effective technologies for mission success, and enhance interoperability and training frameworks to prepare troops for complex environments, it said.

Over the past three days, the conclave brought together UNTCC chiefs from 32 nations, senior UN officials, policymakers and industry leaders.

The deliberations, cultural exchanges and operational showcases stood as a testament to India's commitment to bring together consensus through a collaborative approach towards a shared vision of a secure, inclusive and stable world order, the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the distinguished UNTCC chiefs, accompanied by their spouses, paid homage at the National War Memorial here, honouring the supreme sacrifice made by India's bravehearts.

This was followed by a tree plantation ceremony at the Manekshaw Centre, symbolising a joint pledge towards sustainability and a greener future, in line with the spirit of peacekeeping.

The Ashoka saplings planted in the 'Peacekeepers Grove' is in consonance with the national initiative - 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', symbolising gratitude, care and the nurturing bond that connects humanity and nature, it said.

Topics : United Nations S Jaishankar India External Affairs Ministry

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

