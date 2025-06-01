Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / All-party delegation arrives in UK to convey India's anti-terror stance

All-party delegation arrives in UK to convey India's anti-terror stance

Ravi Shankar Prasad-led delegation is on a tour of six European countries as part of India's diplomatic outreach following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam

Ravi Shankar Prasad led delegation
The All Party Delegation of MPs led by Ravi Shankar Prasad arrived in London this evening and was received by High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami. Image: X@HCI_London
Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 6:43 AM IST
An all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad arrived in London on Saturday to reiterate India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

The multi-party delegation, comprising MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh, Samik Bhattacharya, M Thambidurai and former Union minister of state MJ Akbar and Ambassador Pankaj Saran, is scheduled to meet with community groups, think tanks, parliamentarians and diaspora leaders.

"The All Party Delegation of MPs led by Ravi Shankar Prasad arrived in London this evening and was received by High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami," the Indian High Commission in the UK said in a post on X. 

During their three-day visit to the UK, the delegation will be engaging with House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, UK Foreign Office Minister for Indo-Pacific Catherine West, parliamentarians, think tanks and Indian diaspora representatives, the High Commission said.

The Prasad-led delegation is on a tour of six European countries as part of India's diplomatic outreach following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. The delegation arrived here after concluding its visits to France, Italy and Denmark over the past week.

In Denmark's capital, Copenhagen, the delegation interacted with Danish parliamentarians, foreign affairs officials and Indian diaspora groups.

"The delegation emphasised on India's zero-tolerance towards terrorism and stance that any act of violence would be responded to befittingly. India's appreciation of Denmark's public stance condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the expression of solidarity with India was conveyed to the Danish side during the meetings," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement earlier. 

From the UK, the delegation will head for discussions and meetings with a cross-section of parliamentarians, political leaders and diaspora groups in the European Union (EU) and Germany.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Topics :Operation SindoorLondonPahalgam attackTerrorsim

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 6:43 AM IST

