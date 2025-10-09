Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Confident that ties will grow deeper, stronger: Rajnath meets Australian PM

Confident that ties will grow deeper, stronger: Rajnath meets Australian PM

The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Australia defence cooperation, including defence industry, cyber defence, maritime security and regional challenges

In this image posted on Oct 9, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (centre) with Australia PM Anthony Albanese (left) during a meeting, in Canberra, Australia (@rajnathsingh/X via PTI Photo)
India and Australia inked key defence agreements during the visit of the Defence Minister (@rajnathsingh/X via PTI Photo)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:25 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday during his visit to the country and hailed the fillip towards the bilateral relationship.

In a post on X he said, "Excellent meeting with the Prime Minister of Australia Hon Anthony Albanese in Canberra. He fondly recalled his deep association with India. I am confident that India-Australia bilateral relationship will continue to grow deeper and stronger."

Upon meeting Rajnath Singh, the Australian PM underscored how India and Australia's defence partnership is built on trust, shared interests and a commitment to a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

ALSO READ: India, Australia sign key defence agreements to boost strategic partnership

He expressed delight on meeting Singh, and said on X, "Australia and India's defence partnership keeps getting stronger - built on trust, shared interests and a commitment to a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Great to meet with the Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his first trip to Australia for the Inaugural Australia-India Defence Ministers' Dialogue."

Earlier, Rajnath Singh held a productive meeting with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles.

The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Australia defence cooperation, including defence industry, cyber defence, maritime security and regional challenges.

Noting the rapid growth of India's defence industry and India's growing stature as a credible source of high-quality defence tech globally, Singh said that they discussed the potential for deeper defence industry partnerships between India and Australia.

India and Australia inked key defence agreements during the visit of the Defence Minister.

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles has described the newly signed defence agreement with India as a "hugely significant step" in strengthening the operational partnership between the two nations' armed forces.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Marles said, "I think the significance of today is that what we are seeing in terms of deep trust and strategic alignment is now being expressed in a much deeper operational level of engagement between our two defence forces. The Agreement that we have signed in terms of staff talks between our operational commands is hugely significant... We are very excited about that."

Singh arrived in Canberra on Thursday as part of his official visit to Australia aimed at strengthening defence and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Taiwan detects 9 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels around territory

Indian Air Force's transformation 'extraordinary': Air Chief Marshal

Chances of war with India are real, warns Pakistan's defence minister

British PM Keir Starmer calls for quicker UK-India FTA implementation

Trump confidant Sergio Gor appointed as next US ambassador to India

Topics :Rajnath SinghAnthony AlbaneseIndia AustraliaAustraliadefence deals

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story