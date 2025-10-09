Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, Australia sign key defence agreements to boost strategic partnership

India, Australia sign key defence agreements to boost strategic partnership

Rajnath Singh also held a meeting with Deputy PM Marles, along with senior defence officials from both sides, at the Parliament House in Canberra

Singh arrived in Canberra on Thursday as part of his official visit to Australia aimed at strengthening defence and strategic cooperation between the two nations | Image: Shutterstock

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

India and Australia inked key defence agreements during the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the country.

The key defence agreements were signed in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles.

Rajnath Singh also held a meeting with Deputy PM Marles, along with senior defence officials from both sides, at the Parliament House in Canberra.

The two leaders appreciated the rapid growth of India-Australia defence cooperation and described the talks as productive, forward-looking, and focused on expanding strategic coordination.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, also joined the meeting later.

 

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles has described the newly signed defence agreement with India as a "hugely significant step" in strengthening the operational partnership between the two nations' armed forces.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Marles said, "I think the significance of today is that what we are seeing in terms of deep trust and strategic alignment is now being expressed in a much deeper operational level of engagement between our two defence forces. The Agreement that we have signed in terms of staff talks between our operational commands is hugely significant... We are very excited about that."

Singh arrived in Canberra on Thursday as part of his official visit to Australia aimed at strengthening defence and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

Earlier, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Parliament House by Richard Marles, where a traditional 'Welcome to Country' smoke ceremony was held in his honour, a gesture symbolizing respect and acknowledgement of Australia's Indigenous heritage.

During his visit, Rajnath Singh held comprehensive talks with Marles, focusing on strengthening the India-Australia defence partnership, enhancing maritime security cooperation, and advancing joint initiatives in the Indo-Pacific region. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and a rules-based order in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajnath Singh India Australia Australia defence deals Defence ministry defence sector

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

